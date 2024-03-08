“I don't give a f**k about the guy” - Eddie Kingston admits he doesn’t like current WWE Superstar

Top AEW star Eddie Kingston has shared his views on a major WWE superstar, admitting that he does not like the latter. The talent in question is CM Punk.

The Mad King was involved in one of the most intense and personal rivalries in AEW's history when he clashed with Punk in November 2021. Their rivalry was rooted in real-life animosity over some comments made by the former WWE Champion regarding Kingston and culminated in an epic match at Full Gear 2021.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, the reigning Continental Crown Champion spoke about his relationship with CM Punk, offering insight into the mutual antagonism shared by the two men.

"That whole thing was reality, there's your reality TV... I don't like him and he don't [sic] like me, that's it. I don't wish him good, I don't wish him bad, I don't give a f*** about the guy and that's it. Even when he was part of our locker room, I didn't give a f*** about him unless I had to fight him, just like he doesn't care about me. I'm not the hard a** here, he doesn't give two s***s about me either, and that's it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Best in the World turned the wrestling world on its head when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Punk is currently sidelined due to an injury he sustained at Royal Rumble 2024.

Eddie Kingston defeated former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson at Revolution 2024

Kingston won the modern American Triple Crown Championship by defeating Jon Moxley at World's End 2023, becoming one of the few individuals to have beaten all four members of the Blackpool Combat Club.

En route to Revolution 2024, Bryan Danielson repeatedly disrespected the former LAX member, referring to him as a "bum" and even delivering a low blow to his hero Jun Akiyama on Collision.

The bout between Kingston and Danielson on March 4 was a hard-hitting affair, with both athletes leaving their all in the ring. The defending champion sealed the victory over The American Dragon with a powerbomb. Danielson kept his word to Kingston after the matchup and shook his hand in a show of respect.

It remains to be seen what is next for Eddie Kingston, who may be in the sights of newly signed AEW star Kazuchika Okada.

