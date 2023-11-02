"I hate this man" - AEW fans blast Tony Khan after his important announcement turns out to be a dud

AEW CEO and President Tony Khan was expected to make a major announcement this week on Dynamite, and fans were not impressed with what it was.

Tony Khan has become one of the biggest names in the realm of wrestling in the past few years since the inception of AEW back in 2019. Being the President and CEO of All Elite Wrestling, TK has undoubtedly managed to provide fans with an alternative to the market-leading wrestling promotion, WWE.

The Jacksonville Jaguars football team owner also turned the wrestling business around by adding some of the best aspiring talents from all around the world to his company. TK also made some game-changing announcements since the inception of his company as well.

The CEO and President of the Jacksonville-based promotion made some big announcements in the past, such as "All In" 2023 in Wembley Stadium, acquiring the Ring of Honor wrestling promotion, the new Saturday show Collison, and so on. Interestingly, he made all the big announcements on TV.

Meanwhile, Khan was set to make another major announcement this week on Dynamite, and fans have been wondering what it could be since last week. Eventually, TK appeared on the show alongside Nigel McGuiness backstage to address the fans and make the most anticipated announcement.

Turns out, it was about the ticket sales of "All In" at the Wembley Stadium in August next year, which will go on sale after December 1st. Although it was indeed a big announcement, the Internet wrestling community expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to TK's underwhelming announcement:

Tony Khan opened up on the reason for "AEW All In" taking place at Wembley Stadium

During an interview with Insider recently, Tony Khan was asked about "All In" 2024, also taking place at Wembley Stadium, just like this year. TK disclosed the following story:

"It's such a special place. I remember standing outside Wembley Stadium with a bunch of the guys; we were walking out of the show, and Oje Hart was with us — Owen Hart's son. In the shadow of Wembley Stadium, as we all walked out, he said: "Pro wrestling took everything from me and I hate it, yet here I am and AEW feels like home to me." It's a moment I'll never forget. It was so perfect to happen there. At Wembley." [H/T Insider]

Henceforth, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for his biggest show next year.

