"I hit up Tony" - 37-year-old wants to finish his story in AEW

Unlike WWE, AEW doesn't often utilize celebrity or Hollywood connections to enhance its programming. But that's not to say the company hasn't involved outside stars at all. The likes of Kevin Smith and Macaulay Culkin have been spotted on All Elite TV, after all.

However, the company went a step further by involving Hollywood's Paul Walter Hauser in an angle back in January 2023. The Emmy-winning actor got tangled up in a segment with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Jeff Jarrett and ended up with the latter's famous guitar smashed over his head.

Hauser has gotten involved in wrestling outside of AEW as well, most recently competing in an actual match against Matthew Palmer at REVOLVER's Unreal pay-per-view last November.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the 37-year-old discussed his short stint in All Elite Wrestling:

"Jarrett, legit, just being Jeff Jarrett. I was like, ‘I’m going to take it.’ I was not going to not take it. I was also like, ‘oh s***.’ Bam. Heard a ringing in my ear for six or seven seconds. It didn’t hurt as much, but I heard a ringing in my ear and I was down for the count. He was going for it. They took the [Golden] Globe, had it for a while, and my whole thing was, we’re going to do a blowoff. Didn’t happen."

Hauser revealed he contacted Tony Khan afterward, hoping to finish the story he started with Lethal and Jarrett:

"After a while, I hit up Tony [Khan], ‘I have to get my trophy back. You can’t keep hanging onto it.’ It was the real one. I hope we get to finish that story. I don’t know if we ever will. Tony has been super cool, always helping me, ‘here’s some tickets to the show, come hang out.’ He’ll invite me to Gorilla. He’s the mensch of all mensches. He’s the man," said Hauser. [H/T Fightful]

Paul Walter Hauser namedropped an AEW star at the Emmys

Paul Walter Hauser is obviously a huge wrestling fan, and he made a point to show his love for the business when he won an Emmy award this past January.

In his acceptance speech, the actor namedropped AEW's Kota Ibushi and former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. He also said to "get the tables," referencing Bully Ray's famous call.

Check it out below:

Hauser is set to wrestle in his second-ever match this Saturday when he takes on Matt Cardona at Pro Wrestling REVOLVER's Ready or Not event. Whether he ultimately finishes his story in AEW remains to be seen.