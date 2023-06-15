"I was hoping that mox would accept the open challenge" – Fans underwhelmed as 25-year-old AEW star gets a world title shot

AEW is gearing up for two major pay-per-views across the next two months, and the cards for both All In and Forbidden Door II are currently being unveiled. However, fans were unhappy with Jungle Boy Jack Perry's upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout against Sanada at Forbidden Door II and voiced their frustration online.

Jack Perry's AEW run has been on the receiving end of nearly equal praise and criticism over the past few years. Many had high hopes for the star, especially during Jurassic Express' tag team championship run. However, despite the odd praise here and there, many online had criticized his pushes, especially when he recently took part in the Four Pillars of AEW feud.

Denise Salcedo recently took to Twitter to share the news about Jungle Boy accepting Sanada's challenge, which resulted in many fans taking to the comment section. Unfortunately for the "AEW Pillar," the response was largely negative, and many expressed how they wished other stars took the challenge instead.

While very few comments seemed optimistic, some suggested that Perry would still lose the match, and end up taking his frustrations out on Hook, finally turning heel.

Wolfgang Wright @Thgirw_Gnagflow @_denisesalcedo Hes losing, turning heel on Hook, and beating him for the FTW Championship @_denisesalcedo Hes losing, turning heel on Hook, and beating him for the FTW Championship

Jungle Boy was recently involved in minor controversy during his match with RUSH. During the bout, Perry suffered a few brutal moves at the hands of the 34-year-old star, resulting in an outcry online. According to Jim Cornette, RUSH likely went "into business for himself."

Disco Inferno believes AEW star needs some major changes to his character

Despite all the criticism Jack Perry receives from veterans and online fans, many believe he could still be a legitimate star. Some have suggested that he uses all the hate to become a heel, while others believe he needs a manager.

According to Disco Inferno, it should be a combination of both. During an episode of Keepin' It 100, the veteran pitched how it could work out for the star.

"Jack Perry should turn heel. You saw what happened with Dominik [Mysterio]. (...) Tarzan is like an untamed, half-man, half-animal character that lives in the jungle. Jack Perry is like a kid that sits at the back of the class and doesn't want to get bothered, not speak and I don't know. Give him a manager and turn him heel and see what happens, unleash some personality because he's very boring." (04:45-onward).

Tune in NOW to "Maybe what really happened to me at #AEWAllOut is that a giant anchor was released from around my ankles." - "Jungle Boy" Jack PerryTune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS "Maybe what really happened to me at #AEWAllOut is that a giant anchor was released from around my ankles." - "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/1QMDKDrxW8

It remains to be seen if this will ultimately happen for Jungle Boy. Taking the online consensus into consideration, perhaps it's time for the star to finally turn heel or at least improve his promo skills.

