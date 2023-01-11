"I just gave him advice" - Wrestling veteran possibly discloses why Triple H's newest signing chose WWE over AEW

2023 has already been a busy year for both WWE and AEW as the free-agent market continues to rotate. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Konnan has revealed that he gave some advice to one of Triple H's latest signings, Dragon Lee.

Lee is a former ROH, NJPW, and AAA star who announced in December 2022 that he would be heading to WWE in the new year. He and Dralistico ended FTR's 438-day reign as AAA World Tag Team Champions at the Gira Aniversario XXX Noche de Campeones event on December 28.

However, the tandem immediately vacated the title during a promo after the match when he announced he was leaving the Mexican company.

But what made him choose WWE over AEW? Speaking on the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that he gave some advice to Dragon Lee that ultimately helped the luchador reach a decision.

"He just asked me questions and I just gave him advice. I didn't give him advice on where to sign. He did bring up the fact, and Bandido was in the same dilemma, he wasn't sure whether to go to WWE or AEW, but Dragon Lee was more like, 'there are so many people there [AEW], I'm just going to get stuck in the f**king (...) I'm just going to go to WWE.'"

The WCW veteran also praised Lee's caliber:

"He will blow everybody away. I don't see them all [in WWE] and I don't see it every week, but the last time I watched, which was maybe two or three months ago, there is nobody on his level there [in NXT]." (H/T Fightful)

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to when Dragon Lee will make his NXT debut. But if Konnan is to be believed, the jaws of WWE fans worldwide will be on the floor when they see him wrestle for the first time.

Dragon Lee allegedly pushed for his brother to be signed by WWE over AEW

Dragon Lee hails from a family of successful wrestlers. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion is brothers with AEW star Rush and the aforementioned Dralistico, who Lee reportedly wanted WWE to sign as well.

According to Fightful Select, WWE passed on the opportunity to sign Dralistico for the time being, opting to stick with Dragon Lee. It has since been rumored that Dralistico will sign permanently with AEW or Ring of Honor.

WrestleWorld @ItsWrestleWorld



It’s fully expected for him to sign with either AEW or ROH soon.



#WWE #AEW #ROH Dralístico, brother of Dragon Lee, was pushed to sign with WWE alongside Lee, but WWE ultimately passed on his signing for now.It’s fully expected for him to sign with either AEW or ROH soon. Dralístico, brother of Dragon Lee, was pushed to sign with WWE alongside Lee, but WWE ultimately passed on his signing for now.It’s fully expected for him to sign with either AEW or ROH soon. #WWE #AEW #ROH https://t.co/gGVeaLa8Uw

The luchador appeared on the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view and the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage as part of La Faccion Ingobrenable. However, he is yet to sign a full-time deal with either company. He will also make his debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH at the Great Voyage in Osaka event on February 12, 2023.

Do you think Dralistico will sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes