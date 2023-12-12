"I just got my a** kicked in my home country" - AEW star comments after losing to Kenny Omega

An AEW star shared a message after his recent loss to Kenny Omega. The star in question is Ethan Page, who fought the former AEW World Champion on the most recent edition of Collision, emanating from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The match was made official after The Cleaner accepted Page's challenge for a singles match to determine the best Canadian wrestler. At the end of a hard-hitting contest, Kenny Omega scored the victory by pinning All Ego after delivering a One-Winged Angel.

In a backstage interview after the match, the AEW star accepted his loss to one of the best wrestlers on the planet. However, the 34-year-old added that he cannot be too focused on his recent loss as he has to prepare for an "I Quit" match against Tony Nese at ROH Final Battle on December 15.

"I can’t focus on the loss. Because six days from now, I have an I Quit Match. Six days from now, I have an I Quit Match at Final Battle, and I just got my a** kicked in my home country by one of the best wrestlers in the world. I can’t think about that, I can’t focus on that. I can’t put my energy into this loss. I got Tony Nese at Final Battle."

Page added that the words "I Quit" would never come out of his mouth before being interrupted by Nese, who entered the room shouting at him.

"Tonight, I lost because my shoulders were pinned to the mat, not because I gave up. Not because I didn’t have enough in the tank, not because I didn’t have enough willpower, not because I’m not good enough. It’s three seconds. Three seconds over and over has changed the course of my entire career. But not on December 15. Not at Final Battle. No, it’s not three seconds. It’s not me tapping out. It’s not count-outs, it’s not disqualification. The decision to lose is in my hands. The only person that has to quit is me. I have to say ‘I quit,’ and I won’t. I refuse. I will not. Those words will not come out of my mouth," Page said. [H/t Fightful ]

AEW star Ethan Page praises The Hardy Boyz for their work

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most successful tag teams in wrestling history. Matt and Jeff Hardy have performed across multiple promotions and won many titles throughout their legendary careers, and the two still enjoy a massive fan following.

Speaking recently on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Ethan Page praised the duo for putting their bodies on the line and said they deserve their flowers.

"The things that Matt and Jeff have put their bodies through physically. I'll never comprehend just because of how I feel now and how I have done nothing as close to them and I never will. I promise you. I never will. Both of those guys deserve their flowers forever just for what they've done and the fact that they're still willing to give," Ethan Page said. [H/T: SEScoops]

