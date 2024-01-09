“I was just hoping I didn't become e**ct” - The Undertaker didn’t like WWE legend grabbing his crotch

The Undertaker is known to be a very serious man, thanks to his persona and on-screen character. However, he recently revealed how he was left in a rather uncomfortable spot in a match with a current AEW star.

The star in question is the WWE legend Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust. Rhodes and Taker went head-to-head for the Intercontinental Championship in 1996 when The Phenom was involved in an awkward spot with The Enigma.

Goldust’s character was known to be very eerie, and he made a name for himself by weirdly touching his opponents.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, Taker revealed what went on during that match when his opponent grabbed his crotch.

"Alright, you asked the question. I mean, I was just hoping I didn't become e**ct. He does have soft hands for a big man... That would have destroyed me. I would have been done. I didn't like it." [H/T Fightful]

Jim Ross thinks The Undertaker could have one more match

The Undertaker retired after WrestleMania 36, defeating AJ Styles in his last match. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

He has since made sporadic appearances now and then, but WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross thinks that The Deadman has one more match left in him. Speaking on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, he said:

“That’s the key thing, you could always count on the guy. I said earlier — and I’m not trying to advertise or trying to promote another match for Taker at this stage — but quite honestly, he could still go out there and have one great match with the right opponent. He’s just so skilled, I think he’d bring out the best in that opponent. So, I’m — we both are — huge fans of the man, and that’s to me, more important than being a huge fan of the worker.” [H/T WrestleZone]

If and when that happens, it will be one of the most-watched wrestling matches ever.

Do you think The Undertaker has one more match left in him? Tell us in the comments below.