"I’ll probably get a lot of s**t for this" - Top AEW star makes a bold statement

Everyone has their own perception of how a wrestling match should be presented, and a top AEW star has made a bold statement on one particular element of a wrestler's character.

While the wrestling business was built on simulating a real sporting contest to bring in the biggest possible audience, several elements have been added to give the industry more variety.

Some of these elements have developed their own niche followings worldwide, from the blood-soaked deathmatch style of a CZW to the shoot-style presentation of something like BattlArts. However, one of the most accessible niches in wrestling which has become more prominent in the mainstream is comedy, with stars like Orange Cassidy for example becoming one of the most popular performers in the business.

But just because it gets a reaction, doesn't mean it should be used all the time. This is according to former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, who was asked by a fan on Twitter what one part of the wrestling business he would change. Here's what he had to say:

"I’ll probably get a lot of s**t for this, but I think instead of comedy being the normal, it’d be an attraction. I feel, sometimes, wrestlers get insecure about their abilities & they know comedy will get a reaction. Today, these guys & girls are SO good! Believe in yourself." tweeted @DaxFTR.

Dax Harwood will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

There will most likely be little to no comedy this Friday on Rampage when FTR attempts to take another step in the direction of the AEW Tag Team Championships, currently held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will have their hands full as they take on the high-flying team of the AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, and the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander.

While lucha libre might not be FTR's strongest area, they did hold on to the AAA Tag Team Championships for 438 days between 2021 and 2022. During that time, they defeated a number of acrobatic teams, including The Lucha Brothers (twice), The Young Bucks, and the sibling partnership of Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

