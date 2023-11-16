"I’ll take an aspirin if I really bleed!" - AEW star hypes up his upcoming match at Full Gear

AEW Full Gear will take place this weekend, and with a stacked match card, anything can happen. Recently, Ric Flair opened up about his plans ahead of the pay-per-view.

The Nature Boy might not be competing at Full Gear, but he will join the side of his old friend and former rival, Sting, who is teaming up with Adam Copeland and Darby Allin. But will Flair get some action in AEW?

During an interview with WrestleZone, Ric Flair revealed that he has no idea what his role will be at Full Gear but that he's prepared either way.

"I have no idea what I’m doing there. And that’s as completely honest as what I can be. I don’t know what my role will be. I think I’m a guy that’s lucky enough to be along for the ride and what happens, happens."

"As Pedro Morales said years ago, ‘I’m ready for any kind of action.’ And by the way, I’ll have a blade on my finger, brother! I don’t go to work without a blade! I’ll take an aspirin if I really bleed!" (03:04 onward).

Ric Flair has faced some backlash from fans about potentially wrestling, but according to the veteran, he acknowledges that his days in the ring are over.

Ric Flair teased working with AEW World Champion MJF in the future

The Nature Boy has had a few interesting interactions with MJF on social media in the past few weeks. However, recently, the veteran took to X platform to praise Friedman and hinted at working with The Salt of the Earth in the future.

"I Met @The_MJF Last Night. OMG! He Has THE GIFT! I’m Honored To Have Met You. Looking Forward To Working With You & Our Relationship Going Forward. You’ve Got A Gift That So Few Have! You’re Special! WOOOOO!" Flair posted.

It remains to be seen if the two will cross paths before Ric Flair parts ways with AEW or not. Many have compared the two over the years, especially with how Friedman's gear has sometimes been seen as a homage to Flair. Fans will simply have to wait and see.

