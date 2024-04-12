"I would love to kick his a**" - Absent AEW star puts Adam Copeland on notice (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland was put on notice by a currently absent AEW star during a recent interview.

Miro started his AEW career in dominating fashion where he quickly became the TNT Champion. However, since then, he has been absent from the ring. Last year, he made his brief return to the ring and even feuded with Andrade El Idolo. However, he has been absent again since AEW World's End.

Recently, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter caught up with Miro who stated that he would love to face Samoa Joe and Adam Copeland in a match:

“I love Samoa Joe. I love to fight Samoa Joe. I fight him one times before in WWE. So, I’m looking forward to that but also Adam, you know, Adam Copeland has something that I had before."

Miro continued to say that he would love to beat Copeland in the ring and regain his TNT Championship:

"I’ve never had anything with him before. I always had the desire to fight him because he’s a great performer and a person who inspired me a lot, so I would love to kick his a** in the ring and take my title back” [1:07 - 1:34]

Miro explained his AEW absence

Just when it looked like Miro's AEW career was picking up last year, he was suddenly absent from the ring. The Redeemer himself has now explained the real reason behind his absence.

During the same interview with Bill Apter, Miro explained that he has been dealing with injuries since late last year and finally took care of it in January:

"I have a shoulder injury and an elbow injury that occurred late last year so finally took care of it in January, and got a whole bunch of shots. And now I'm recovering, rehabbing, and will come back stronger than ever," said Miro. [0:42 - 0:56]

Check out the interview here:

It will be interesting to see if Miro will go after the TNT Championship when he returns to the ring.

