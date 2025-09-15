"I'm not doing anything else" - Top champion talks about the current contract with AEW

A top AEW champion recently discussed her contract situation in the Jacksonville-based promotion and gave insight into what the future will hold for her.

We are just 5 days away from All Out 2025 in Toronto, Canada, and the pay-per-view is looking stacked, boasting all the top names in the promotion involved in marquee matches. One of those top stars is reigning Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who is currently in her eighth month as champion. Ahead of her upcoming title defense at All Out, the "Timeless" one offered some insight into her future and her current contract length with Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sandman podcast, Storm stated that she's on a five-year deal and even implied that she has no intentions of doing anything else after her contract expires.

"When I'm done wrestling, you'll never see me again..There's no encore. This (run) is it. I'm not doing anything else. Where would I go, what would I do? Because I'm on a long deal for AEW. I've signed my life to AEW. I'm on a five-year deal... but I'm a lifer for AEW," said Storm [H/T: WrestleTalk on X ]

Check out Toni Storm's comments in the video below:

AEW star Toni Storm recently revealed why she isn't on X

For those unaware, Toni Storm has chosen not to have a presence on X (formerly Twitter), and recently, the reigning Women's World Champion revealed the reason why. The "Timeless" one was speaking on the Marking Out podcast, where she stated that she was no longer interested in seeing people's comments about her.

"I don’t have Twitter for a reason. I do not wish to sign up and subscribe to the complaints department. I have no interest. I am way past this s***—I do not care. I’m married. I’m living a quiet life," said Storm [H/T Ringside News]

Meanwhile, Storm's upcoming challenge is to defend her title in a four-way match at All Out 2025 against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla. It remains to be seen whether she will keep her title.

