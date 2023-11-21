"I’m so glad WWE had no interest in him" - Fans explode with reports of MJF re-signing with AEW 

AEW World Champion MJF is among the hottest rising stars in professional wrestling today. The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the Jacksonville-based company since the beginning and has gradually become the promotion's top player.

Throughout his run, MJF has repeatedly spoken about the impending expiration of his All Elite Wrestling contract in 2024 in his promos and showed interest in jumping ship to WWE for the right price. The Salt of the Earth called it 'the bidding war of 2024'.

Haus of Wrestling recently reported that the belief in WWE is that MJF has quietly renewed his contract with Tony Khan's company till 2027, with a high-level source claiming that there have been no talks between the Stamford-based company and the AEW World Champion.

The report further stated that MJF leaving AEW after the expiry of the contract and becoming a free agent is a false narrative.

Wrestling fans had extreme reactions to the report on social media. Most of them gave it a thumbs up, with some claiming that the narrative was apparent from the very start, and they always knew The Devil would re-sign with the Jacksonville-based company.

Others felt MJF should have signed with WWE and achieved his true potential.

Here are the reactions:

MJF breaks into tears during AEW Full Gear 2023 media scrum

MJF pulled off double duty at AEW's recently concluded pay-per-view Full Gear. During the Zero hour, The Salt of the Earth reluctantly teamed with Samoa Joe and successfully defended the ROH World Tag Titles against The Gunns. Following the match, The Devil received a beatdown at the hands of the Bullet Club Gold.

In the main event, MJF took on The Switchblade Jay White in the AEW World Championship match and defeated the leader of the Bullet Club Gold with an injured leg.

MJF got emotional during the post-show media scrum and burst into tears while remembering his grandfather and dedicating the victory to him.

"My grandfather's death, it's a three-year anniversary, and he was one of the few people in my life that really cared about me. I learned a lot, and he taught me how to be a man, he taught me how to be a leader, he taught me how to be brave. So when I had moments in that match when I wanted to quit, I just thought of my Papa Stan, and it helped me get through it," said MJF.

The 27-year-old also dedicated the title match at Full Gear to his friend Adam Cole, whom he praised during the conference. Read the full story here.

