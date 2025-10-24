  • home icon
  • 'I'm ready to cook"- Top champion talks about facing Mercedes Mone in a championship match

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:23 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via Mone's Instagram]

Mercedes Mone has been basking in her glory while holding 12 belts in the world of professional wrestling. The CEO recently defeated Mina Shirakawa to become the Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion at WrestleDream. Now, a top champion from the Ring of Honor has challenged Mone for a huge title match.

ROH Women's World Television Champion, Red Velvet, challenged Mone for a title unification match down the line in the Ring of Honor. Velvet recently revealed that she is cleared to compete, and her target is one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment, Mercedes Mone. Velvet had some bold words to say about the AEW star following this major announcement.

Taking to X, the ROH star stated that she has been planning a showdown with the former WWE star for a long time. She expressed her confidence, saying that she is back in the ring for some big matches down the line. With a self-assured tone, Velvet wrote:

"Manifested this encounter! Been wanting that! Let’s go! Chef is back and I’m ready to COOK! Lickback season has BEGUN!!!"

Check out her X post below:

Mercedes Mone sends a message to AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander

Mercedes Mone is on a collision course with AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien attacked The CEO following her WrestleDream match last weekend. Later on, she even smashed Mone's face into a cake on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Taking to X, the AEW TBS Champion claimed that Stat has made the biggest mistake of her life by attacking her back-to-back shows.

"You made the biggest mistake of your life! @callmekrisstat #AEWDynamite #aewfullgear"

Check out her X post below:

With that said, Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander are set to face each other for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear next month. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star will be able to capture yet another title in her belt collection.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

