'I'm ready to cook"- Top champion talks about facing Mercedes Mone in a championship match

Mercedes Mone has been basking in her glory while holding 12 belts in the world of professional wrestling. The CEO recently defeated Mina Shirakawa to become the Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion at WrestleDream. Now, a top champion from the Ring of Honor has challenged Mone for a huge title match.ROH Women's World Television Champion, Red Velvet, challenged Mone for a title unification match down the line in the Ring of Honor. Velvet recently revealed that she is cleared to compete, and her target is one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment, Mercedes Mone. Velvet had some bold words to say about the AEW star following this major announcement.Taking to X, the ROH star stated that she has been planning a showdown with the former WWE star for a long time. She expressed her confidence, saying that she is back in the ring for some big matches down the line. With a self-assured tone, Velvet wrote:&quot;Manifested this encounter! Been wanting that! Let’s go! Chef is back and I’m ready to COOK! Lickback season has BEGUN!!!&quot;Check out her X post below:Red Velvet @Thee_Red_VelvetLINKManifested this encounter! Been wanting that! Let’s go! Chef is back and I’m ready to COOK! Lickback season has BEGUN!!!Mercedes Mone sends a message to AEW Women's World Champion Kris StatlanderMercedes Mone is on a collision course with AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien attacked The CEO following her WrestleDream match last weekend. Later on, she even smashed Mone's face into a cake on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.Taking to X, the AEW TBS Champion claimed that Stat has made the biggest mistake of her life by attacking her back-to-back shows.&quot;You made the biggest mistake of your life! @callmekrisstat #AEWDynamite #aewfullgear&quot;Check out her X post below:With that said, Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander are set to face each other for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear next month. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star will be able to capture yet another title in her belt collection.