"I’m sure he was making decisions over Tony lol,""Less leaks too" - Fans accuse former WWE star of sabotaging AEW

According to several fans, AEW has made significant improvements to their shows of late. A discourse has begun where one fan connected this to the departure of a former WWE name in QT Marshall.

Marshall announced back in November that he was leaving All Elite Wrestling. Aside from being an in-ring competitor, he was also Vice President and Manager of Talent Relations. He had been with the promotion since its beginning.

One user on Twitter noted how it was such a coincidence that the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming got better following QT Marshall's departure. They also joked about how this could have been because he was sabotaging AEW.

Several fans then chimed in on the conversation as many agreed that there were indeed some major improvements across all their shows, including Rampage. Due to this suddenly occurrence, it was seen to be too much of a coincidence by the fans.

Other fans claimed that he could have simply been incompetent, and there was no sabotaging going on.

Fans' Reactions to the idea that AEW got better without QT

Tony Khan talked about QT Marshall following his departure

A few days after QT Marshall publicly revealed that he was leaving AEW, Tony Khan got to speak about him during an interview with the New York Post.

He was full of praise for the former leader of QT, as he complimented him for his knowledge in wrestling, and how he was around others. His balance of working both in and outside of the ring was what he believed was one of his strong points.

“I really, really like Mike [Cuellari], QT. I worked with him for a number of years. He has very high aspirations and rightfully so. He’s a very talented person. He’s got a great mind for wrestling and he’s a very talented wrestler. He cares a lot about the people around him. He’s a very giving person. He also does want to have an in-ring career, and I think that’s important to him and he is someone that offers a lot to any company and I have only very positive things to say about QT." [H/T New York Post]

Now that AEW seems to be going in an uphill direction, fans will have to stay tuned and see if things stay the same across the year. If so, then the promotion would indeed see the fruit of the changes they have made.

