“I need to see this reunion” - WWE Universe begs Triple H to sign top AEW star

An AEW star was recently spotted with Shawn Spears on social media. Ricky Starks has been among the most charismatic stars in the All Elite locker room.

His persona and promos have always been believed to thrive in WWE better than AEW. He has been good friends with Shawn Spears and Cody Rhodes.

In his recent match in the tag team tournament, Starks and his partner Big Bill, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, lost to the Top Flight after the 34-year-old abruptly collapsed in the ring after a kick to the head. However, he later confirmed that he is healthy.

For those who don't know, Shawn Spears recently joined WWE NXT and put on classic matches on the show. He left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023.

Recently, The Chairman shared a post on Twitter featuring himself and Ricky Starks with a five-word message.

"Internet never looked so pretty," Spears shared.

Seeing this, fans requested Shawn Spears to take the Absolute star to WWE. Some also wanted Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, and Ricky Starks reunited in the Triple H-led promotion.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

AEW star Ricky Starks praises Jade Cargill's work

In a recent interview with Gabby AF, the 34-year-old star claimed to glorify the former AEW star's work.

He also stated that he would never shy away from publicly acknowledging their friendship.

"She busts her a**, she busts her a** more than anyone wants to give her credit for. It isn't up to her to try and disapprove these things that people say about her. And that's why I tell her. 'You won't ever change someone's opinion about you, and even then, it's not your job. It's not your job to change someone's opinion about you.' I'm so excited and happy for her, and how things have gone. I will never shy away from supporting my friends publicly, because I think they would do the same for me," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the Absolute star is going to sign with WWE in the future.

