"I NEED a WWE run under Triple H umbrella " - Twitter reacts to the possibility of major AEW stars jumping ship after contract expiry

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Feb 07, 2023 08:33 IST
Triple H has taken over as Head of Creative for WWE
The Young Bucks recently updated their Twitter bios, causing a stir among fans and leading to speculation about their future with AEW.

The AEW Trios Champions updated their Twitter profile, indicating that their contract with All Elite Wrestling might only have one year left. However, the change was quickly removed, causing speculation about their future with the company. A Twitter user spotted the update before it was taken down.

The sudden change in their Twitter bio was seen as a sign of their departure from AEW, and fans were quick to express their disappointment. Despite speculation and rumors, no official announcement has been made regarding the future of The Young Bucks.

The new bio, which has since been deleted, sparked rumors and speculation among fans who were quick to react on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

@RealJackCassidy I NEED a WWE run under triple h umbrella . I need that wrestlemania match between Aj styles and Kenny omega
@theMarsWWE I mean the dream matches in wwe are young bucks vs the usos and the elite vs the new day 🤷‍♂️ would be nice to see
@theMarsWWE Young Bucks vs Gallus finna be heat
@Something_TF2 Young Bucks v Creed Brothers 🤬🔥
@theMarsWWE WWE is gonna need a better roster before they even think about signing them lol
@theMarsWWE Young bucks vs MMM gonna hit different😤😤😤
@Treeman157 young bucks v briggs & jensen 🔥🔥🔥
@RealJackCassidy https://t.co/JvGNpq8AKR
@RealJackCassidy Man, I really hope they aren't leaving because AEW would struggle mightily without them.
@RealJackCassidy ??? They leaving AEW?
@theMarsWWE jf they show up in WWE, every match and segment will be pee breaks, get food break for me

The change in their Twitter bio could be a strategic move to generate buzz and excitement among fans.

AEW's The Young Bucks recently teased a match with the 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Recently, the Young Bucks have responded to the potential of a highly anticipated match with The New Day.

Matt and Nick Jackson replied to Kofi Kingston, expressing his wish to face them in a match. The duo shared a GIF on Twitter from the TV show Schitt's Creek with the caption "You and me both" in response to Kingston's proposal.

One day #WWE will want to make both money AND fans happy.And on that day, we will get The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs The New Day.And on that day, not even I will have anything to complain about. https://t.co/rWYPOsNUU8

For years, wrestling fans have wanted to see a match between The New Day and The Young Bucks, two of the most successful and well-regarded tag teams in recent history.

With a plethora of championships and recognition in their respective careers, fans eagerly awaited the match between the two teams.

Would you like to see The New Day face The Young Bucks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
