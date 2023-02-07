"I NEED a WWE run under Triple H umbrella " - Twitter reacts to the possibility of major AEW stars jumping ship after contract expiry

The Young Bucks recently updated their Twitter bios, causing a stir among fans and leading to speculation about their future with AEW.
The AEW Trios Champions updated their Twitter profile, indicating that their contract with All Elite Wrestling might only have one year left. However, the change was quickly removed, causing speculation about their future with the company. A Twitter user spotted the update before it was taken down.
The sudden change in their Twitter bio was seen as a sign of their departure from AEW, and fans were quick to express their disappointment. Despite speculation and rumors, no official announcement has been made regarding the future of The Young Bucks.
The new bio, which has since been deleted, sparked rumors and speculation among fans who were quick to react on Twitter.
Check out the reactions below:
The change in their Twitter bio could be a strategic move to generate buzz and excitement among fans.
AEW's The Young Bucks recently teased a match with the 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions
Recently, the Young Bucks have responded to the potential of a highly anticipated match with The New Day.
Matt and Nick Jackson replied to Kofi Kingston, expressing his wish to face them in a match. The duo shared a GIF on Twitter from the TV show Schitt's Creek with the caption "You and me both" in response to Kingston's proposal.
For years, wrestling fans have wanted to see a match between The New Day and The Young Bucks, two of the most successful and well-regarded tag teams in recent history.
With a plethora of championships and recognition in their respective careers, fans eagerly awaited the match between the two teams.
Would you like to see The New Day face The Young Bucks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.