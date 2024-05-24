"I never liked him last year" - Darby Allin admits he didn’t see eye-to-eye with AEW star

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin has revealed that he did not see eye-to-eye with an AEW star last year and admitted that he never liked him. The star who Allin never liked is none other than Jack Perry.

Perry is known for getting under people's skin. He has undergone a massive character change since his time as Jungle Boy. He is the epitome of a prototype heel and has even joined The Elite to make things worse.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Darby Allin discussed Perry's heel turn and said that he never liked the 26-year-old.

“I’d say he’s got some b*lls now. I never liked him last year. I was always trying to tell people, ‘Don’t you see why this guy s*cks?’ It didn’t take long for the world to see why he s*cks. Even when we are both supposed to be the good guys in that pillars match, I never did see eye to eye with him,” he said. [H/T EWrestling News]

Tony Khan lifts ban on Darby Allin

Darby Allin was banned by The Young Bucks on last night’s edition of Dynamite. It seemed as though The Bucks would have their way.

Unfortunately for them, Tony Khan appeared out of nowhere as he drove Allin to the arena, who then proceeded to take out The Elite alongside Bryan Danielson. The AEW President then took to Twitter to confirm the news about lifting the ban.

“The ban has been lifted @DarbyAllin! #AEWDynamite Happy Birthday @bryandanielson! Team AEW vs The Elite This Sunday at #AEWDoN,” he tweeted.

Allin arrived with the flamethrower to back up his teammate. The team of Danielson, Allin, and FTR will take on The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and The Young Bucks) in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious when the two teams collide at Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024.