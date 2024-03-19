"I pray she stays in AEW and never comes back to WWE," "At least she’s finally admitting it" - Fans react to Mercedes Mone's latest comments

Wrestling fans have given their thoughts on Mercedes Mone's recent comments about joining AEW.

Mercedes Mone's All Elite debut was a great success. She got a massive pop in front of her crowd and was also involved in the action during the closing moments of the show. She's been the talk of the wrestling world since the debut and has made several media rounds.

Recently, Mone did an interview where she mentioned that she is all about the money after receiving a huge offer from AEW.

"I mean, I'm not Mercedes Moné for no reason. Money changes everything. I'm always about that bag. Absolutely."

Fans were quick to respond to Mone's latest comments. Some were happy about her decision, while others criticized her. Check out some of the reactions below:

Jim Cornette was not impressed with Mercedes Mone's promo

Mercedes Mone was praised universally by other wrestlers and critics for the way she carried herself during her AEW debut. He showed everyone that she deserved the spotlight and is here to take it. However, Jim Cornette was critical of her promo.

During a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette wasted no opportunity to rip into Mercedes' promo and even claimed it sounded like a rehearsed speech.

"The fans chant, 'Welcome back!,' or, 'Welcome home!,' and she does the promo. Her heart is beating out of her chest, she thanks the fans for having her back for two years and giving her courage and strength to make it through some dark times... was she marooned on a f*****g island? She basically wrote a speech here, that was a high school commencement speech, if she were the valedictorian. She promised that they would create moments and magic together, she did a long promo about wrestling being her dream, and she dropped out of school to take care of her brother, and as some personal background... and it's meandering, and then she said, 'If I can do it, you can, too!' That's the problem... everybody now thinks they can do it," Cornette said.

He continued:

"But the point, there was no feel... this was a recited speech, complete with, you know... 'I can't wait to call AEW home, Page Three.' She had memorized this heartfelt speech, that I'm sure her heart means it, but she couldn't convey it verbally. I've never paid any attention, and I'm not sure I'm going to give a f**k going forward, but does she do good promos? Or is that she's good in the ring, and she shouldn't be given 10 minutes live on the air with a microphone, in which case, why did they debut her with a promo... anywhere else but her hometown and they'd have been going to the f*****g concession stand, would they not? With this delivery and content," Cornette said. [From 3:20 - 5:15]

Mercedes Mone also got involved with Julia Hart, potentially kickstarting a storyline already.

Are you happy to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Sound off!

