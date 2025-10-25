"I had to step up and do it for myself"- Former champion reveals how AEW debut was different from her time at WWE

A former WWE champion recently made her AEW debut. She has now opened up about her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Lacey Lane was known for her time in WWE, where she primarily competed in a tag team with Katana Chance. Together, they even found success by winning the NXT and Women's Tag Team Championships. Despite her success, Lacey Lane parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. Since then, she has gone on to work in the independent scene as a singles star. She even recently made her ROH and AEW debuts.

During a recent appearance on the Wrestling-Wrestling podcast, Lacey Lane opened up about her AEW debut, stating that it was emotional for her since this is the first time in a while that she wasn't in a tag team. She noted that while she was a singles wrestler on the Indies, she turned her attention to tag team wrestling after joining WWE, since she wanted to leave a legacy behind.

"So there's a lot of factors with that, it was an emotional thing for me, but it's a lot of firsts for me. This was the first time I wasn't in a tag team, and so the world has a perception of me as a tag team wrestler, but people don't realise I was on the indies before I got to WWE, and was flourishing as my own individual. In WWE I really focused on tag team wrestling, that was the most important focal point for me, is to see how we can become the most innovative, we wanted to leave a legacy, we wanted to be remembered in WWE for a lot of things, so that was all I focused on."

She further added that not having Katana Chance there wasn't hard for her, but it felt bittersweet.

"Then stepping out for the first time and not having Kacy there, it wasn't difficult, but it was a partying is such sweet sorrow moment, and it was like, I had to step up and do it for myself because I want to continue wrestling." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Former WWE star Lacey Lane opened up about having two title matches under the AEW banner

Lacey Lane made her televised ROH debut on the 11th September episode of ROH on HonorClub where she challenged Mina Shirakawa for the ROH Interim Women's World Television Title. The following month, she challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship on Dynamite.

During the same interview, the former Kayden Carter said that it meant the world to her to be trusted to compete into televised title matches.

"Then to be put in those positions, I went there to have two title matches, like who does that, you just walk in and you're having title matches? So having the faith in me to do that and to trust me on live TV to know I was capable, it meant the world to me." [H/T WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see whether Lacey Lane will make more appearance in AEW going forward.

