"I would stop watching immediately and never come back" - Fans don't want WWE Hall of Famer to be AEW's new signing at Full Gear 2023

AEW's arrival in 2019 marked a major shift in the professional wrestling industry, dominated by WWE. Despite being under five years old, the Jacksonville-based company has captured fans' imaginations and developed a loyal following. While the company has a lot of ground to cover before it can challenge the pro wrestling giant for supremacy, AEW's growth has been nothing short of remarkable.

A large portion of AEW's success can be attributed to the quality of its roster, which is a mixture of young performers and professional wrestling veterans. Tony Khan's promotion is home to some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, like Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), Christian Cage, Sting, Paul Wight (FKA Big Show), etc. WWE legends like Ric Flair and Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat have also made appearances with the company.

While the presence of well-established stars has brought many eyes to the promotion, AEW has been criticized by fans for its excessive reliance on wrestling veterans. Many followers of the Jacksonville-based company believe that the company is not putting enough effort into making new stars. A recent social media post speculating about the possibility of Hulk Hogan joining All Elite Wrestling received an immensely negative response from the fans.

Most of the fans believed that the promotion was better off without the Hulkster and many said they would stop watching AEW if the WWE Hall of Famer were to join the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says he might never wrestle again

Ric Flair is the latest addition to All Elite Wrestling and debuted in the promotion on the October 25 edition of AEW Dynamite. The 16-time WWE Champion appeared during Sting's in-ring segment and said he wanted to stand alongside the Icon during his retirement journey.

After it was reported that the Natureboy was medically cleared to take bumps, there were speculations that Flair might wrestle in AEW.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Ric Flair said he does not see himself wrestling again.

"I don’t expect to wrestle; could I? Yes. Because I’ll learn from my mistakes. But I don’t think that’ll ever happen. But I certainly want to feed a guy I’ve helped get heat on. It’s only fair to the good guy that he get the shot at the [bad] guy, that’s how they prevail," Ric Flair said. (01:40 onward).

