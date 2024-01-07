“I don't think they know,” “Bruhhhhh... who's gonna tell him?” - Fans erupt after a surprising CM Punk sign is spotted during AEW Collision

CM Punk left All Elite Wrestling in his rearview, but some people just cannot separate him from his last promotion.

The Best in the World made his return to wrestling under the AEW banner in 2021. However, his run in the Jacksonville-based company was turbulent and full of controversies. Punk was involved in an unfortunate incident, getting into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. This led to AEW President Tony Khan releasing the Second City Saint from the Jacksonville-based company.

However, CM Punk chose to send shockwaves across the entire wrestling industry by making a return to his old promotion, WWE, at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. During the most recent edition of AEW Collision, a fan was spotted with a signboard mentioning that he came to see the Voice of the Voiceless.

Check out the fan holding the signboard of wanting to see CM Punk on AEW Collision below:

Expand Tweet

With the aforementioned fan potentially being unaware of Punk's exit from the Jacksonville-based company due to being in a coma for six months (as his sign read), the fans on Twitter responded to this sight with various assumptions and reactions of their own.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to CM Punk's fan holding a sign to see him at AEW Collision.

CM Punk is looking to pick up where he left off in WWE

As mentioned, CM Punk left AEW to return to WWE back in November 2023. Upon his massive comeback, the Second City Saint declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match at the January 27 pay-per-view.

Punk labeled the sight of his last televised WWE appearance ten years ago as the perfect place to win the 30-man over-the-top-rope melee and begin his journey toward the main event of WrestleMania 40. Moreover, en route to the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Straight Edge Superstar recently competed and picked up a huge victory over Dominik Mysterio at a WWE house show.

The former WWE Champion is slated to return to Monday Night RAW this week, making his first Stamford-based promotion appearance of 2024 on the red brand.

Do you think CM Punk will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.