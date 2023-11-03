"I think MJF is gone," Tony has fumbled so many times" - Fans explode after AEW World Champion shares deleted cryptic tweet

Fans couldn't keep their calm and reacted in droves after AEW World Champion MJF shared and then deleted a cryptic tweet, hinting at the bidding war of 2024.

It's no secret that The Salt of the Earth has spoken time and again about his AEW contract expiring in 2024, following which he could become one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. However, many viewers think MJF has already signed an extension with All Elite Wrestling, considering how much he has been pushed in recent months.

A few minutes back, the 27-year-old got the fans buzzing when he shared a tweet, writing "58 days." Twitter users were quick to decipher its meaning, mentioning how it's exactly 58 days from now before 2024 arrives. MJF, however, quickly deleted the tweet, but it was enough to become a major talking point.

While some viewers believe there's a possibility the AEW World Champion could soon be finished with the company, others think he was simply trolling fans.

Check out some of the reactions below:

MJF is gearing up for major match at AEW Full Gear 2023

The Salt of the Earth recently achieved the milestone of being the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the promotion's still-young history, surpassing the record set by Kenny Omega.

MJF has beaten some of the biggest names in the company, like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Omega, and many more, during his time at the top of the card. He's now gearing up to put his title on the line against Jay White at Full Gear 2023.

It's safe to assume the outcome of the match at the upcoming pay-per-view would present a clear picture of what lies ahead for MJF in All Elite Wrestling. Going by his recent string of matches, there's little doubt The Devil will have another title clash for the ages against White at the November 4th event.

He was also in action on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with The Acclaimed to take on Bullet Club Gold in a six-man bout. The conclusion of the match left the Kentucky fans shocked, as the AEW World Champion was pinned by Jay White to close the night.

Do you see Maxwell Jacob Friedman departing Tony Khan's promotion next year? Do you think The Salt of the Earth's talents are well-suited for WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

