"I think she's coming to WWE" - Fans believe a top AEW star will also debut soon after Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix made his official WWE debut this week on SmackDown. Fans believe top AEW star Mariah May will soon follow him into the Stamford-based promotion.

On the April 4 episode of WWE's blue brand at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Chicago, Fenix faced current NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer in a singles bout. He won his debut match after planting his opponent on the mat with a Mexican Muscle Buster.

Fans think The Glamour might be the next star from Tony Khan's roster to join WWE. According to the reports, May's AEW contract is set to expire this summer. Word on the street is that WWE has plans to lure her after her contract expires.

The Fighting Princess has grown immensely popular after her epic feud with Toni Storm in the past few months. She has proven herself inside the ring and on the mic as well. The fans feel Triple H will want to add such a talented wrestler to his roster.

"I think she's coming to WWE. She's more of WWE girlie but time will tell," wrote a fan.

"It might be time to achieve her dream of being signed by Triple H.....," commented anothe.

Fans are sure that May will flourish in WWE.

"We need some The Glamour in WWE. She can come and win the women’s title," said this one.

"Mariah May would become one of the absolute top names on Raw or SmackDown VERY quickly if she came," read a tweet.

Is WWE really planning to acquire AEW's Mariah May?

There is a strong rumor going around that Mariah May is on WWE's "internal incoming list." Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp recently shed some light on the subject and revealed that the rumors are false.

"As I look through there, I’ll be transparent. There were so many people that were like, 'Oh, well she’s going to WWE..' And when I hit up WWE—specifically people in there—there were things thrown around like 'internal incoming list,' since she’s on it. That isn’t true. That is not a thing that exists. It’s not real."

Mariah May was last seen in AEW at Revolution in March, where she lost the match to Toni Storm in a Hollywood Ending. The reason for her absence from AEW programming is reportedly due to the expiration of her contract this summer.

