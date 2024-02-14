"I thought it was his AEW debut,""Why they at a Dynamite taping?" - Fans react after Sami Zayn's promo ahead of WrestleMania 40

Fans have taken shots at AEW following Sami Zayn's recent segment with Shinsuke Nakamura last night, a few hours before their match on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Last night, Zayn was interviewed about the current direction of his career following a disappointing loss to Randy Orton on last week's episode of SmackDown. Sami was still confident that he could bounce back. The Underdog from the Underground was then interrupted by The King of Strong Style, whom he faced later that night.

Sami Zayn was interviewed in an empty arena as this was hours before RAW, as he took in the quiet atmosphere to reflect on his current career. Fans then said that the arena was reminiscent of AEW's current state, as the Jacksonville-based promotion has had problems filling out certain arenas.

Many people joked about Sami Zayn looking like he was debuting in AEW or making a promo for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Others commented, saying he was at a taping of either Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision.

One fan joked about Zayn being on the hard camera side, which is the side not seen often during the show's broadcasts. The hard camera side has often been empty, or at least close to it, for recent AEW shows.

What the future has in store for the former Honorary Uce remains to be seen.

What happened between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura in their match on RAW?

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura battled against each other in the main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The two superstars have progressed a lot in their careers since their previous match, which was during Nakamura's NXT debut in 2016. Despite a valiant showing on the latest episode of RAW, Sami eventually lost due to outside interference.

It seemed as if Sami Zayn was about to hit the Helluva Kick for the win, but he was distracted by Drew McIntyre. This then allowed Shinsuke Nakamura to take advantage and hit the Kinshasa to score the win.

This resulted in yet another disappointing loss for Zayn, who, as of now, has been unsuccessful in his ventures for a world title. The Underdog from the Underground may look to gain retribution from either Nakamura or McIntyre, who have continued to be thorns on his side.

What are your thoughts on how Sami is being booked now? Let us know in the comments section below.

