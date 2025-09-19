  • home icon
  "I've talked to Tony Khan about this" - 3-time WWE champion confirms plans to retire from AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 19, 2025 01:59 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW on TV X handle]

A top AEW star revealed that he talked to Tony Khan about retiring in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Hurt Syndicate's MVP has been one of the most influential members of the faction. He has wrestled in the company only once. He knows that he doesn't have much time left in the ring and, therefore, recently talked about his retirement plans.

At the All Out pay-per-view, The Hurt Syndicate will take on Ricochet and Gates of Agony. The trios match will mark the AEW in-ring return of the former three-time WWE champion after more than eight months. He last competed on the January 15 episode of Dynamite. He also ambushed The Highlight of the Night on the September to Remember edition of Dynamite.

While speaking on Yahoo Sports, MVP stated that he would like to put a young talent over before hanging up his boots. He even discussed this idea with AEW President Tony Khan, mentioning a plan to compete in a high-stakes match where he would leave All Elite Wrestling if he loses.

“I’ve talked to Tony Khan about this, and he’s a great guy to work for, and I enjoy the relationship that I’ve developed with him. I told him that I’m not retired yet, but at some point I would like to have a feud with someone that I can have the good old-fashioned ‘if I lose, I’ll retire’ angle, so I can go out on my back and give some young, deserving and willing talent the opportunity to say, ‘I retired MVP,’" he said.
AEW star Ricochet wants MVP to be arrested

The Highlight of the Night attacked Bobby Lashley after he had defeated Toa Liona. Chaos broke out later as The Hurt Syndicate members and Ricochet & GOA went after each other. MVP wasted no time and attacked Ricochet with his cane.

The One and Only took to X and claimed that Montel should be arrested for using a 'deadly weapon'.

"He's right, that was assault with a deadly weapon. @The305MVP belongs back in jail!" he wrote.

Check out his post here.

It will be interesting to see what will go down at All Out.

