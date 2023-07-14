"I wanna watch the internet explode", "Make the call TK" - Fans call for 8-time WWE champion to challenge AEW star following an unfortunate injury

A former WWE and AEW Champion is the choice of fans on Twitter to take on Claudio Castangoli for the ROH Championship amid an unfortunate injury.

For the past few months, AEW higher-ups and Tony Khan have been dealing with several top stars getting injured. As a matter of fact, the list keeps getting bigger and bigger week after week.

Recently, a top ROH star succumbed to an injury that will, unfortunately, keep him out of action for the upcoming Death Before Dishonor event. The star is none other than Mark Briscoe, who was slated to challenge Claudio Castangoli for the ROH World Championship next Friday.

The Jacksonville-based promotion's Chairman, Tony Khan, broke the news through a recent tweet. Here is what TK informed the fans on Twitter:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

We all wish



ROH World Champion Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21.We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery.ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21.We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery.ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While a new challenger is yet to be announced for Claudio's title next week, Wrestling Twitter has already begun speculating. Fans are asking Tony Khan to name a perfect replacement. In fact, several fans want the former WWE, AEW, and ROH champion, CM Punk, to step up and challenge The BCC member.

While many fans would love to see CM Punk back in the ROH World title picture after so long, others seem to have different wrestlers in mind to challenge Claudio for the title:

Joseph Clarke @clarkejoseph49 @TonyKhan



I’m hoping it’ll be Eddie Kingston in a rematch from Supercard of Honour.



And because of the bad blood, I think it will have to be a Fight without Honour. @ClaudioCSRO Who’s going to take his place?I’m hoping it’ll be Eddie Kingston in a rematch from Supercard of Honour.And because of the bad blood, I think it will have to be a Fight without Honour. @TonyKhan @ClaudioCSRO Who’s going to take his place? I’m hoping it’ll be Eddie Kingston in a rematch from Supercard of Honour. And because of the bad blood, I think it will have to be a Fight without Honour.

Does the former WWE and AEW World Champion need to win the ROH World title again?

CM Punk undoubtedly has had an illustrious wrestling career, and he definitely has accomplished several accolades throughout his career. Although Punk is mostly known by the casual audience for his history with the WWE, he had a Hall-of-fame career in the ROH.

crazy ass moments in indy wrestling history @CrazyIndyGraps ROH World Champion CM Punk enters to Cult of Personality for the first time. (2005, ROH) ROH World Champion CM Punk enters to Cult of Personality for the first time. (2005, ROH) https://t.co/3Yb8NmDg9u

The former WWE Champion also held the ROH World title once during his heyday in the promotion years ago. Meanwhile, putting him in the ROH World title picture could be a smart move to bring more eyes to the product and improve the title's prestige.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen who TK has in mind to challenge the ROH World Champ at the Death Before Dishonor event next Friday.

Poll : 0 votes