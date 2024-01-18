"I want to be like Randy Orton" - Top AEW star makes a big confession

A top star and veteran of the AEW roster has shared the opinion that he wishes to be like former WWE Champion Randy Orton.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dustin Rhodes confessed that he wants to emulate Randy Orton as an in-ring performer. The Natural has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over three decades, and like The Viper, he does not show any intention of slowing down.

Rhodes praised Orton for his proficiency in the ring and understanding of the fundamentals of wrestling. The veteran discussed the importance of drawing authentic reactions from the audience, which hooks them on the story being told and compels them to return for more. The Apex Predator has been lauded for his exceptional psychological understanding of wrestling by a number of his peers in the industry.

"I want to be like Randy Orton, one of the smoothest wrestlers in the business," said Rhodes. "And sometimes, less is more. It's all about my job, which is to elicit emotion. To make them feel something. Do something to make it feel real. If it feels real, people will come back. And they'll bring people with them. That's always my goal, to get people to respond." [H/T, Sports Illustrated]

Rhodes recently defeated Willie Mack in singles competition on Collision. After the match, Rhodes, who was speaking to Renee Paquette in a backstage interview, was interrupted by the Patriarchy, led by Christian Cage.

The AEW TNT Champion and the former Bizarre One had a heated exchange of words, leading to a match being made official between the two for Cage's title on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Top AEW star hints at big gimmick change on AEW Dynamite

A top star and former champion in AEW hinted at a possible change in gimmick and presentation ahead of Dynamite.

Austin Gunn, who is a part The Gunns tag team alongside his brother Colten, recently took to X to announce a potential repackaging of their stable, Bullet Club Gold. The faction consists of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions as well as Rock Hard Juice Robinson and Switchblade Jay White, with the latter acting as the leader of the self-proclaimed Bang Bang Gang.

Austin Gunn's post revealed that BCG would also debut new entrance music, and declared their intention to go after the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by Mogul Embassy's Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony.

Austin Gunn tweeted the following:

"It’s time for the Bang Bang Gang to reintroduce ourselves… We’re going to debut our NEW and official song tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite. The ROH Trio Championships will be under new management…by order of the bang bang gang… GUNNS UP. 👆"

Bullet Club Gold is currently also engaged in a feud with the Undisputed Kingdom, courtesy of the latter's beatdown of Jay White a number of months ago. The Gunns and Jay White also found themselves receiving unexpected backup from their old rivals, AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.

