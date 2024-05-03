"I will see you there when I 'retire'" - Fans erupt as top AEW star says WWE's AJ Styles reached out to him

Will Ospreay is having an incredible run in AEW. His match with Bryan Danielson on AEW: Dynasty is becoming one of the most discussed ones among wrestling fans.

Even while that is an ongoing discussion, Ospreay recently revealed AJ Styles had reached out to him when he was still deciding whether to sign with AEW or WWE. The British wrestler has had a fascinating stint in other wrestling promotions, including RevPro and WCPW.

When this information went online, wrestling fans had some interesting reactions.

"Will Ospreay said AJ Styles called him when he was choosing what promotion to sign with. This extremely flattered Will Ospreay because AJ is a hero. -AEW Unrestricted," the post read.

One fan had an interesting theory, while another tried to give an insight into Style's thinking process, and one brought in a conversation about money and the quality of the matches.

"AJ said go to AEW, I will see you there when I 'retire'," one post read.

"AJ said get your money bro they dont even got no plans for me rn," a user posted.

"Aj told that man go to aew and wrestle come to the soap opera when ur washed," the post read.

A post discussed Ospreay going to WWE, yet another discussed the money factor, while another was a simple question.

"If AJ styles can’t even get ospreay to wwe nothing will," a post read.

"Take the money and run," one suggested.

"Did AJ make the right choice?" another asked.

AJ Style talks about his retirement plans

AJ Styles has had an incredible time in several wrestling promotions and will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France. In an interview, when asked whether he has any retirement plans, he said:

"There's definitely a finish line somewhere in the future. Listen, I enjoy this. I really do. It's just I don't want to get to a point where, I've said this before, you're going, 'Ugh, oh, man, maybe it's time for him to get out.' I don't want to get to that point. I feel pretty good right now. I really do." [16:19 - 16:45]

Styles began his career in the late nineties and was with WCW in 2001. He had brief stints with WWE, and ROH, and then remained with TNA from 2002 to 2014. He signed and has remained with WWE since 2016 and is active on its roster.

Whether Styles will retire soon or not has yet to be revealed.

