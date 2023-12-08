“I wish it was you honestly” - AEW fans disappointed after former WWE Superstar confirms he’s not The Devil

Former WWE star James Storm disappointed AEW fans when he claimed not to be underneath the Devil mask and was not the one who attacked MJF on Dynamite.

The Devil attacked MJF before his match with Samoa Joe on Wednesday. Maxwell was knocked out cold with a beer bottle. That set off a lot of fan theories regarding who could be behind the mask.

Some fans said it could be Jack Perry, while others said it could be former Beer Money Inc member James Storm. He then took to Twitter to seemingly refute those claims and said:

“Sorry……. guys I was at a bar 😉🍺👍 right @TonyKhan.”

That set off many fan reactions, which said they were disappointed that it was not him under the mask. Some even said he would have been the perfect person under the guise.

Jim Cornette thinks Wardlow could be the Devil in AEW

Jim Cornette has one theory about the Devil in AEW. He is of the opinion that the returning Wardlow could be the one behind the Devil's mask.

Wardlow said that one of the main goals after his comeback was to take out MJF after the AEW World Champion mistreated the big man during their time together.

Cornette was speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, when he said:

"There was a fellow on Twitter [who] put a picture of the guy holding the bat in the ring and then a picture of Wardlow coming down the ramp for his match, and Wardlow’s hair is all flattened out but poofed up at the same time, and he said ‘That’s what it looks like when you’ve just pulled your mask off.’ Or ‘what pulling your mask off does to your hair'."

If Cornette is right and Wardlow is under the Devil mask, MJF better beware of his former protege coming for his AEW World title.

Who is under the Devil's mask? Let us know in the comments below.

