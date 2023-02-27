"I wish he was still in the WWE" - Twitter reacts to AEW star's underwhelming return under Tony Khan's leadership

The Twitterverse is apparently quite unified in thinking a current AEW star should have remained in WWE.

The star in question, Keith Lee, joined the Jacksonville-based Promotion last year. Since then, he has faced several opponents on the roster. His rise to prominence started after he teamed up with Swerve Strickland. The duo also earned the World Tag Team titles after a three-way match to dethrone the Young Bucks.

Before his current company, Keith Lee had quite a successful stint in NXT. The Limitless One even held the NXT and North American Championships simultaneously at one point. However, he was released from the Stamford-based company due to budget cuts in 2021.

According to fans on Twitter, Keith Lee would have been better off in WWE itself, despite his significant success in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Blue_Fox @AcpwFox98



He was part of the mass "budget cuts" in 2021. @JsmallSAINTS Left?He was part of the mass "budget cuts" in 2021. @JsmallSAINTS Left?He was part of the mass "budget cuts" in 2021.

The WickerDAN Torkel @DrZaiusGoD



Keith has already been a champion in AEW and has a feud with Swerve. He’s fine @JsmallSAINTS Blame WWE for that one. No one asked for BEARCAT!Keith has already been a champion in AEW and has a feud with Swerve. He’s fine @JsmallSAINTS Blame WWE for that one. No one asked for BEARCAT! Keith has already been a champion in AEW and has a feud with Swerve. He’s fine

No BS @wooooooo1988



"Poor Walter."



Well, sorry Keith, he's the IC champ now. @JsmallSAINTS What did Keith said again when Walter's name was changed to GUNTHER?"Poor Walter."Well, sorry Keith, he's the IC champ now. @JsmallSAINTS What did Keith said again when Walter's name was changed to GUNTHER?"Poor Walter."Well, sorry Keith, he's the IC champ now.

Chelsea Flowers #IDONTMIND @ChelseaFlowers5 @JsmallSAINTS He was fired. Vince didn't give him the chance he deserved, then he was extremely sick after COVID. He's perfectly fine where he is at. @JsmallSAINTS He was fired. Vince didn't give him the chance he deserved, then he was extremely sick after COVID. He's perfectly fine where he is at.

ᗰ-ᗩ-ᐯ-E-ᖇ-I-ᑕ @Maveric408



I agree. He deserves better. That's why he went to AEW. @JsmallSAINTS Keith Lee shouldn't have made the main roster, get his name changed, get told he was "too smart for his own good" by Big Daddy Vince, and get fired?I agree. He deserves better. That's why he went to AEW. @JsmallSAINTS Keith Lee shouldn't have made the main roster, get his name changed, get told he was "too smart for his own good" by Big Daddy Vince, and get fired?I agree. He deserves better. That's why he went to AEW.

The former WWE star recently returned to AEW

After weeks of absence, the Limitless One made his return to AEW Television to reignite a previous rivalry.

Before Lee's hiatus, he was attacked by his former tag team partner Swerve Strickland and the latter's new associates. This effectively removed Lee from the active scene as part of the storyline. He recently returned to Rampage, saving Dustin Rhodes from a brutal beatdown by the Mogul Affiliates.

Upon his return, Keith Lee took to Twitter to post an interesting message.

"I suppose my personal story with this family is not quite done. @dustinrhodes," Keith Lee tweeted.

You can check out the original tweet here:

Keith Lee is seemingly poised to renew his feud against Swerve Strickland in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen how he decides to turn the tables on Swerve since the latter now has quite a formidable team to assist him.

Do you think Keith Lee should have been kept in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

