"I wonder where that guy is now?" - Twitter furious with Wade Barrett and WWE for donning SmackDown Superstar with top AEW star's nickname

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, commentator Wade Barrett termed Ricochet as 'The Man That Gravity Forgot.' The nickname was previously used by Adrian Neville, now known as PAC in AEW.

Fans were left confused and furious on social media after Barrett seemingly referenced PAC's old nickname. One Twitter user even hinted at the top star possibly returning to WWE at some point down the road.

Since departing WWE for AEW, PAC has found a massive amount of success. He is the inaugural All Atlantic Champion and is currently holding the World Trios Championships with Penta and Rey Fenix.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is also the first-ever double champion crowned by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans after Wade Barrett's call on SmackDown:

. @ericwells_ii Did Wade Barrette call Ricochet “the man that gravity forgot”? I remember them saying that about Pac (the wrestler not the rapper) Did Wade Barrette call Ricochet “the man that gravity forgot”? I remember them saying that about Pac (the wrestler not the rapper)

Marie @mrsmduvernois Wade talking about "the man that gravity forgot" 🤔 He know something we don't? #SmackDown Wade talking about "the man that gravity forgot" 🤔 He know something we don't? #SmackDown https://t.co/wwvGQ2ax0x

˗ˏˋ DuckBro ˎˊ˗ @_DuckyFresh “The man that gravity forgot” is for the goat Pac aka Neville, not Ricochet. Barrett trippin #SmackDown “The man that gravity forgot” is for the goat Pac aka Neville, not Ricochet. Barrett trippin #SmackDown

Kayla @ohheyitskaylaa Wade just picked "the man that gravity forgot" out of the old Neville/PAC trash bin. 🗑️ #SmackDown Wade just picked "the man that gravity forgot" out of the old Neville/PAC trash bin. 🗑️ #SmackDown

Jon Iaccino @ji711 Did Barrett really call Ricochet “the man that gravity forgot?” Whatever happened to the last guy that had that nickname? #SmackDown Did Barrett really call Ricochet “the man that gravity forgot?” Whatever happened to the last guy that had that nickname? #SmackDown https://t.co/JpucC7mIyv

#Smackdown Wade just said the man that gravity forgot. I wonder where that guy is now? 🤔 Wade just said the man that gravity forgot. I wonder where that guy is now? 🤔 #Smackdown

PAC and The Death Triangle are currently feuding with The Elite in a Best of Seven Series to determine the AEW World Trios Champions.

The two teams have faced each other on six separate occasions. The final match will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, as the two teams are set to collide in a Ladder Match.

