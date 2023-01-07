"I wonder where that guy is now?" - Twitter furious with Wade Barrett and WWE for donning SmackDown Superstar with top AEW star's nickname

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, commentator Wade Barrett termed Ricochet as 'The Man That Gravity Forgot.' The nickname was previously used by Adrian Neville, now known as PAC in AEW.
Fans were left confused and furious on social media after Barrett seemingly referenced PAC's old nickname. One Twitter user even hinted at the top star possibly returning to WWE at some point down the road.
Since departing WWE for AEW, PAC has found a massive amount of success. He is the inaugural All Atlantic Champion and is currently holding the World Trios Championships with Penta and Rey Fenix.
The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is also the first-ever double champion crowned by the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Check out the Twitter reactions from fans after Wade Barrett's call on SmackDown:
PAC and The Death Triangle are currently feuding with The Elite in a Best of Seven Series to determine the AEW World Trios Champions.
The two teams have faced each other on six separate occasions. The final match will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, as the two teams are set to collide in a Ladder Match.
Who do you think will emerge victorious between Death Triangle and The Elite? Sound off in the comment section