"If he gets fired, he’ll be in NXT before the sun sets" - Fans outraged after Tony Khan issues an indefinite suspension to major AEW star

AEW has had a rollercoaster of a week. From putting on the biggest event in wrestling history at All In, to firing one of their biggest stars in CM Punk, and then proceeding to host another pay-per-view this past Sunday, it's safe to say that there is a lot on the company's plate at the moment.

Tony Khan recently revealed that another of his top stars, Jack Perry, will not be featured on AEW programming for the foreseeable future. This comes as a consequence of Perry's role in the already-infamous backstage incident that broke out at All In.

The first reports of a physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry reached the public soon after the incident occurred. Tony Khan would later go on to confirm these reports and noted that an investigation was underway.

This eventually resulted in CM Punk's AEW contract being terminated — a decision many fans were outraged by. However, a question mark still remained over Jack Perry's standing in the promotion.

Some reports noted that it was, in fact, Perry who initiated the backstage altercation, causing many to believe that he should too be fired. While this has not happened as of yet, the former FTW Champion has been issued an indefinite suspension.

A vocal group of fans have taken to Twitter/X to share their frustration at the fact that Perry is still employed by AEW while CM Punk is not:

Although Tony Khan did not give an estimate of when fans can expect to see Jack Perry again, it's fairly safe to assume that it will be quite some time.

AEW personality comments on the CM Punk/Jack Perry incident

Despite All In being a historic event for the young promotion, much of it has been overshadowed by the backstage incident that took place before the main card of the event hit the airways.

AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness recently spoke on this, noting that social media is partly responsible for this being the case:

"That's arguably the problem with social media is that a few voices can make a lot of noise. For someone who saw how much work went into that show, you know, the prestige and what it meant for not just me, but all the other people on the show, to be talking about anything other than the show, then it's a bit of a slight, certainly." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

McGuinness, like many in the wrestling world, will be hoping that everyone can quickly move on from this entire debacle, allowing fans to focus solely on the on-screen product.

