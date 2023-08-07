"If he leaves, Triple H leaves!!" - Fans want major WWE Superstar to jump ship to AEW after loss at SummerSlam 2023

The wrestling world recently reacted to a major WWE Superstar suffering a loss at SummerSlam 2023. The talent in question is Judgment Day member Finn Balor.

Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the recently concluded premium live event. The two stars had a back-and-forth encounter and lots of shenanigans involving Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

The finishing sequence saw Priest put his Money in the Bank briefcase in the ring and distract the referee, but before Balor could use it as a weapon, Rollins connected with a Stomp onto the prop to pick up the pinfall victory on the night.

Twitterati was furious with the result as many felt that Finn Balor should have won the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam. Some fans even proceeded to put forward the idea of Balor jumping ship to AEW, with one also highlighting his bond with WWE legend Triple H.

Finn Balor opened up about his differences with Damian Priest before WWE SummerSlam

While speaking with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone before The Biggest Party of the Summer, Balor addressed his "issue" with his Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

The Prince stated although he had no ill feelings about Priest winning the MITB briefcase, the latter interfering in his feud against Seth Rollins was a problem. Finn Balor, however, added that things had been sorted between the two, and they are "cool."

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years. So me and Damian have smoothed that out. It's been discussed; it's been talked about, it's been put to bed. Me and Damian are cool," said Finn Balor. [From 02:04 to 02:40]

With The Archer of Infamy and his briefcase proving to be a major reason behind his faction member's loss at WWE SummerSlam, it remains to be seen if things break down even more between Balor and Priest in the coming weeks.

