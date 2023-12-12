"If you put Heyman with him, he's main eventing" - Fans mockingly compare Roman Reigns to AEW star amid WWE absence

Wrestling Twitter recently noticed a hilarious comparison between the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and an AEW star. Many have now shared some interesting reactions to it. The name in question is Serpentico.

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly among the biggest stars in pro wrestling today. Besides being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time, The Tribal Chief has proven to be a massive draw for the company. Some fans, however, are displeased with the Bloodline leader's lengthy title reign and sporadic appearances on television.

The Tribal Chief last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023. Since then, he has been away from the promotion's programming.

Amid widespread debate about his schedule, a fan mocked The Tribal Chief by comparing him to AEW star Serpentico. The luchador has been part of the All Elite Wrestling roster for years and is often praised for his remarkable in-ring skills. Here is what some fans said about the difference between Serpentico and Reigns:

Some fans sarcastically said Serpentico was better than Reigns

Although many fans on Twitter clearly seemed unhappy with Reigns' absence from the ring, others hailed him for his star power and aura.

Fans hail The Tribal Chief for his unmatched star power

Roman Reigns is set to make his return on SmackDown

In 2023, Roman Reigns has rarely competed inside the squared circle, missing major events like Survivor Series: WarGames. However, he is expected to feature in a significant storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to make his return on Friday's SmackDown after weeks of absence. He could kickstart his next major rivalry on the show, with prominent names like Randy Orton and LA Knight eyeing his gold.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what's next for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after he makes his much-awaited comeback.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.