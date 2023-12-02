"If this is true, Tony wasted her appearance" - Fans react after 4-time WWE champion rules out a move to AEW

A former WWE Superstar linked to AEW has just confirmed that they were not signing with the promotion, amidst recent rumors. This would be multi-time women's champion Ronda Rousey.

A couple of weeks ago, she surprised the industry after appearing at ROH Honor Club, tagging alongside Marina Shafir to take on Athena and Billie Starkz. Although it was believed that she had retired after her WWE stint, she suddenly started competing once more in the ring. This had led many to speculate that a move to AEW was on the table.

Recently, Ronda Rousey was interviewed by TMZ, where she was asked whether she would go to AEW. She dismissed the idea, saying she was focused instead on becoming a full-time mom. Fans had various reactions to her statement.

Some fans agreed with her decision, either believing she was not a good fit for AEW, or the opposite, with some thinking that the promotion was not worth competing under.

Others joked about how the former WWE Women's Champion would still be taking care of children should she sign with AEW, as there have been instances where some stars have not had the best of conducts.

Some fans took this as reverse psychology, and believed that somewhere down the road, she would end up signing with the promotion. One fan even took this against Tony Khan, saying that if he knew it would only be one appearance, he should have made it a much better debut.

Why did former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey appear on ROH and the independent circuit?

A recent report came out, explaining the reasons behind former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey's appearances on the independent circuit, which led to a surprise debut in Ring of Honor.

Mike Johnson, of PWInsider, revealed that Rousey had not spoken to any promotion, as her priority was not long-term wrestling since she wanted to focus on her family first.

The reason for her recent matches was a chance to compete alongside her good friend Marina Shafir. It just so happened that she was in the area, and was willing to make appearances for some promotions.

It has always been never say never in pro-wrestling, and this may be the case for the Baddest Woman on the Planet. Maybe after some time, she might consider returning to the ring.

