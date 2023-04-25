"If Vince is involved he’s not going back" - Rumors about 2-time WWE Champion wanting to return has left fans in utter disbelief

WWE is considered by many fans to be the top wrestling promotion in the world today and has been home to several major names in the business. According to recent reports, CM Punk was seen backstage during a recent episode of RAW, and fans believe there's more to it.
The Second City Saint has had a lengthy pro wrestling career, but several fans fondly remember him for his "Summer of Punk" run in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, in 2014 he parted ways with the company and seemingly gave up on pro wrestling before debuting with AEW in 2021.
In light of Meltzer's report, fans took to social media to give their take on Punk's potential future association with WWE. While some expressed their doubts about the star's future, many speculated that CM Punk could, in fact, be trying to return to WWE.
Some reports have claimed that CM Punk simply went over to RAW as a publicity stunt to promote his AEW return. In response, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claimed that The Second City Saint did not go to the promotion without ulterior motives.
Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.
WWE legend Teddy Long recently slammed The Elite for allegedly not wanting to work with CM Punk
Despite rumors that The Straight Edge star will be returning to AEW within the year, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are reportedly not open to working with the star. This has allegedly gone so far that the promotion plans to build their rumored Saturday show around The Second City Saint.
During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE veteran criticized The Elite for enforcing the rift in the AEW roster.
“It’s your job! Okay? If you work at McDonald’s, you cannot work there if you go in and say ‘Well, I’m not going to work with this person here and have them [make] French fries because I don’t like them.’ Well then, you’re gonna be gone, because someone else can replace you!” [03:25 onward]
It remains to be seen if the rumors of the roster split end up being true or not. But fans have since urged Tony Khan to break up the roster to give more screen time to the stars.
Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel