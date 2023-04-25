"If Vince is involved he’s not going back" - Rumors about 2-time WWE Champion wanting to return has left fans in utter disbelief

WWE is considered by many fans to be the top wrestling promotion in the world today and has been home to several major names in the business. According to recent reports, CM Punk was seen backstage during a recent episode of RAW, and fans believe there's more to it.

The Second City Saint has had a lengthy pro wrestling career, but several fans fondly remember him for his "Summer of Punk" run in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, in 2014 he parted ways with the company and seemingly gave up on pro wrestling before debuting with AEW in 2021.

In light of Meltzer's report, fans took to social media to give their take on Punk's potential future association with WWE. While some expressed their doubts about the star's future, many speculated that CM Punk could, in fact, be trying to return to WWE.

McCoseph J’Mormick @neverbenotcool @WrestlePurists Punk on a Lesnar schedule, big events working with those he wants to get the best out of… I’d be all for it. I don’t want him as another member of the roster, I want him coming in three times a year, staying content, having great matches and the world is better for it. @WrestlePurists Punk on a Lesnar schedule, big events working with those he wants to get the best out of… I’d be all for it. I don’t want him as another member of the roster, I want him coming in three times a year, staying content, having great matches and the world is better for it.

Big Rob @SlamTimeWrestle @WrestlePurists Why wouldn't he want to return? Look at the business WWE is doing. He probably has one last big contract. I assume he has a good relationship with Endeavor as well. Maybe he feels comfortable enough with that relationship that he would go back. @WrestlePurists Why wouldn't he want to return? Look at the business WWE is doing. He probably has one last big contract. I assume he has a good relationship with Endeavor as well. Maybe he feels comfortable enough with that relationship that he would go back.

kampbell @kampbell999 @WrestlePurists Cap, if Vince is involved he’s not going back @WrestlePurists Cap, if Vince is involved he’s not going back

pankaj pandey @pankajp21841839



Known as a.e.w @WrestlePurists He will definitely come back ..from that jailKnown as a.e.w @WrestlePurists He will definitely come back ..from that jailKnown as a.e.w

𝚆𝚒𝚕𝚕 @talkwrestling23 @WrestlePurists Talent visit each other's company...it's well recorded. I don't see what the big deal is with Punk visiting probably people he is close with at their workplace. @WrestlePurists Talent visit each other's company...it's well recorded. I don't see what the big deal is with Punk visiting probably people he is close with at their workplace.

Peter Meter @Peter_Meter_



@WrestlePurists And Tony Khan wants this guy as the sole focus of the new AEW show and he's out there sneaking back to his enemy... @WrestlePurists And Tony Khan wants this guy as the sole focus of the new AEW show and he's out there sneaking back to his enemy...https://t.co/DyMXNJGJ4d

Gian @xFloridaMan @WrestlePurists Dude come on. He wanted back so he is going to go beg for a job? Yeah sure, totally sounds true @WrestlePurists Dude come on. He wanted back so he is going to go beg for a job? Yeah sure, totally sounds true

Major Zeff @Major_Zeff @WrestlePurists When one Punk story dies, another rears it's ugly head like some kind of Hydra @WrestlePurists When one Punk story dies, another rears it's ugly head like some kind of Hydra

Big K (Kyle) @BigK1016Gaming @WrestlePurists Could be why Vince made sure to get him out of there, doesn’t want anything to do with contract tampering or anything. @WrestlePurists Could be why Vince made sure to get him out of there, doesn’t want anything to do with contract tampering or anything.

Marin @NCLBandido_ @WrestlePurists Could’ve just been visiting friends or going back to squash beef with people. Especially considering the show was in his hometown. It’s not that deep. @WrestlePurists Could’ve just been visiting friends or going back to squash beef with people. Especially considering the show was in his hometown. It’s not that deep.

Some reports have claimed that CM Punk simply went over to RAW as a publicity stunt to promote his AEW return. In response, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claimed that The Second City Saint did not go to the promotion without ulterior motives.

WWE legend Teddy Long recently slammed The Elite for allegedly not wanting to work with CM Punk

Despite rumors that The Straight Edge star will be returning to AEW within the year, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are reportedly not open to working with the star. This has allegedly gone so far that the promotion plans to build their rumored Saturday show around The Second City Saint.

Armando Alejandro Estrada @wrestlerush



(per WON) CM Punk is slated to return to AEW on the June 17th Saturday show at the United Center in Chicago.(per WON) CM Punk is slated to return to AEW on the June 17th Saturday show at the United Center in Chicago. 👀(per WON) https://t.co/zErOms4sKD

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE veteran criticized The Elite for enforcing the rift in the AEW roster.

“It’s your job! Okay? If you work at McDonald’s, you cannot work there if you go in and say ‘Well, I’m not going to work with this person here and have them [make] French fries because I don’t like them.’ Well then, you’re gonna be gone, because someone else can replace you!” [03:25 onward]

It remains to be seen if the rumors of the roster split end up being true or not. But fans have since urged Tony Khan to break up the roster to give more screen time to the stars.

