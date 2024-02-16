“If VKM s**ts on Dreamer's face again - Retired legend open to returning to WWE under one condition

A retired wrestling legend has revealed the condition that will compel him to return to WWE. The star in question here is none other than Sabu.

Sabu was the face of ECW and was one of the most entertaining wrestlers during his time, thanks to his high-flying moveset. He never had a good relationship with the WWE, so he had an interesting response when a fan asked him if he wanted to go into the Hall of Fame.

He said that he would be ok with getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, only if Vince McMahon ‘sh*ts’ on Tommy Dreamer’s face. He took to Twitter and responded:

“Yes n no .if vkm sh*ts on Dreamer's face again.”

If Sabu decides to come back to WWE, it will be interesting to see in what role and capacity. He was also seen in AEW last year when he was with Adam Cole in his unsanctioned match with Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam teased a match with Sabu

Sabu and Rob Van Dam have been friends for a long time, and their history goes back a long way, given their time together in ECW. The two men have long since retired, but RVD does make sporadic appearances here and there.

The Hall of Famer has revealed his desire to be Sabu’s final opponent if the opportunity arose. He was speaking on his One of a Kind podcast when he said:

"It was an idea that seemed like it might be feasible 10 years ago, maybe longer," he said. "I just figured he would wrestle himself into the ground, and since I'm a little bit younger, maybe it would just work out that way. I don't see it being my retirement match if I am able to be a part of it, but, of course, I would be honored and thrilled if I am his opponent." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It would be great to see two legends of ECW finally draw the curtain on their careers in a final match if it ever happened.

Would you like to see Rob Van Dam take on Sabu? Tell us in the comments section below.

