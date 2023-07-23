"If his wife's into it, then cool" - Twitter explodes as AEW's Malakai Black shows off unexpected new look

Twitter explodes as AEW'S Malakai Black shows off an unexpected new look in AEW Trios Titles match.

On the recent episode of AEW Collision, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King (House of Black) squared off against Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn (The Acclaimed) for the World Trios Championship. The House of Black was successful in the title defense, and Malakai Black scored the pinfall over Billy Gunn for the victory.

During the match, Malakai Black (known as Aleister Black in WWE) debuted his new clean-shaven look. Fans took notice of it and shared their reactions on Twitter. Most fans thought the new look made the former NXT Champion look even more sinister and scary than he already was. A fan even made mention of his wife, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, in his tweet.

Daitrion Green @TheReal870Dai @DrainBamager @EJager19 He looks like somone who is genuinely evil lol. Like he finna make a elaborate plan to take somone down

Fridayschild713 @fridayschild713 @DrainBamager I mean if his wife's into it, then cool, but man he looks even more sinister

Kenneth Jobe @BooksofJobe @DrainBamager Looks like he's hatching a plan to blow up the moon

However, a few fans didn't take the new look that well and thought it made Black less intimidating, with one fan even calling the effect similar to that of an unmasked Kane.

Abhishek @Abhishek_writ @SKWrestling_ Malakai Black (No beard) and Unmasked Kane have the same effect for me. Isn't bad but makes them less intimidating.

Fanogargano @TheZeebe @SKWrestling_ Makes him look less intimidating but hes still gonna kick as in the ring so I can’t complain

The House of Black won the World Trios Championship in March 2023 at Revolution after defeating The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), and have since then, held on to it, becoming the longest-reigning Trios Champions in the process.

Billy Gunn Teased Retirement after his loss in the AEW World Trios Championship Match

The championship match between House of Black and The Acclaimed was good, with the champions dominating most of it. Malakai Black scored the victory for his team after hitting Billy Gunn with a Black Mass and scoring a pinfall. But what happened afterward took the internet by storm.

After his victory, Malakai Black whispered something to a vanquished Billy Gunn, sitting in the ring, after which he left. Then the 59-year-old veteran, looking dejected, removed his wrestling shoes and left them inside the ring, thus teasing an end to his thirty-plus years of pro wrestling career.

However, an official confirmation about Gunn's retirement is still awaited.

What are your reactions to Malakai Black's new look? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars