"Imagine he comes down at mania" - Fans erupt to AEW star's chant during WWE event ahead of WrestleMania 40

A former AEW World Champion's name was chanted earlier today during the Pat McAfee Show, which took place during the WWE World event ahead of WrestleMania XL. The fans in attendance loudly shouted for MJF – Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Friedman has not been seen since he dropped his title at AEW Worlds End four months ago. He has taken time off since then, recuperating from injuries he sustained during his year-plus reign. His future has also been unknown as he has not formally mentioned where he is currently signed despite allegedly being a free agent for some time now.

Heading into WrestleMania weekend, all eyes are on WWE and what surprises the company might have in store for the fans. While Triple H was on the Pat McAfee Show, loud MJF chants broke out from the fans. The Game was unfazed by this and continued answering questions, ignoring the crowd.

Both AEW and WWE fans reacted to what went down. Many fans hoped The Salt of the Earth could be one of the surprise appearances at WrestleMania XL this weekend. Since he hasn't made a formal announcement of his re-signing with AEW, fans hoped this meant he could go to WWE.

Meanwhile, some AEW fans were simply happy that he was being acknowledged, and the fans wanted to remind them where his allegiances truly were. Some even claimed that others shouldn't set high expectations as this move may never happen.

A status update on MJF heading into WWE WrestleMania XL

Fans have been hopeful that at WrestleMania XL, they may witness several shocking returns and potential debuts. One name that fans would love to see is MJF.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the former AEW World Champion is not expected to show up for WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, and the belief was that he was still with AEW.

This may come as disappointing news to those who were expecting a shocking appearance from him. But this weekend may be full of surprises, and fans will just have to stay tuned.

