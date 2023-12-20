"Imagine if he enters the Royal Rumble" - Fans react after top AEW star reveals his contract status with Tony Khan's promotion

A top AEW star has reignited the debate that took center stage earlier this year, and that could change everything in the coming one. He is none other than their world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF.

The Salt of the Earth has been positioned as the top attraction for Tony Khan's promotion for the last year. However, just before his spectacular title reign, MJF had cited his frustrations with the company and dropped multiple hints of jumping ship to their rival competitor, WWE.

With his 2024 bidding war rapidly approaching amid him being the top star of AEW, Maxwell recently stated that he has not re-signed with them in any capacity. Fans were quick enough to react on X, with many believing that his next destination will be WWE, possibly appearing at their upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

However, there is still a small section of fans who are still hopeful that MJF will remain as the top star for Tony Khan's company. You can check their responses below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will MJF finish 2023 as the AEW World Champion?

With MJF's recent statement, all eyes are now on the blockbuster encounter rapidly approaching at the Nassau Memorial Veterans Coliseum on December 30th. The match would see him defend his World Title against his tag team partner, Samoa Joe.

This would be their second in-ring title bout after MJF managed to retain his championship in their first match back in September.

So if the reports of Max not resigning with AEW are indeed true, a title change could be in the cards, and it could be the proper send-off for The Salt of the Earth. Furthermore, that would make him the fourth marquee star to jump ship to WWE after Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and his arch-rival CM Punk.

Do you see MJF making his debut for WWE at the Royal Rumble next year? Sound off in the comments section below!