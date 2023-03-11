"Imagine they go to WWE" - Twitterverse chimes in on potential bidding war as Tony Khan looks to lock down major AEW stars

The Twitterverse is apparently in conflict over the future of a group of AEW stars' future, amidst rumors of WWE interest.

The stars in question, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, are reportedly going to become free agents this year. This has prompted much speculation about whether the trio would consider joining Triple H's roster. While they have been all over the pro-wrestling world, they are yet to have a notable run on the biggest stage of them all.

A recent report has suggested that Tony Khan could try to have the Elite's contracts extended, in order to prevent them from potentially jumping to WWE. This has led to the pro-wrestling world taking to Twitter to join the discussion. Here are some of the reactions:

Aditya @adi_dhankhar_26

A dream scenario

The elite are having their time on top in wwe

Then a phase comes where they lose a lot of matches. The bucks betray kenny telling him that they shouldn't have took his advice because they were doing so good in their old house(aew) @WrestlePurists (1/3) Imagine if they go to wweA dream scenarioThe elite are having their time on top in wweThen a phase comes where they lose a lot of matches. The bucks betray kenny telling him that they shouldn't have took his advice because they were doing so good in their old house(aew) @WrestlePurists (1/3) Imagine if they go to wweA dream scenario The elite are having their time on top in wweThen a phase comes where they lose a lot of matches. The bucks betray kenny telling him that they shouldn't have took his advice because they were doing so good in their old house(aew)

Jaleel @THEKINGDRAGONZ @WrestlePurists Its no chance they'll go to WWE lol @WrestlePurists Its no chance they'll go to WWE lol

Bangerz 🇦🇺 @wrestlebangerz @WrestlePurists I really wanna see what The Elite would look like on a WWE show @WrestlePurists I really wanna see what The Elite would look like on a WWE show

Keith Okie @keith_okie @WrestlePurists Wastes of money, BUT if they are to be re-signed, take away their executive positions @WrestlePurists Wastes of money, BUT if they are to be re-signed, take away their executive positions

manic pixel @Manic_pixel_ @WrestlePurists Kenny cannot leave until he has had at least 2 more matches with Danielson. I won’t allow it @WrestlePurists Kenny cannot leave until he has had at least 2 more matches with Danielson. I won’t allow it

Ross Wayman @realrosswayman @WrestlePurists I don’t know, I think they’ve left AEW in a good place and I’d be more interested to see if they could be successful in WWE at this point. Kenny vs MJF could be interesting but the Bucks have pretty much faced everyone @WrestlePurists I don’t know, I think they’ve left AEW in a good place and I’d be more interested to see if they could be successful in WWE at this point. Kenny vs MJF could be interesting but the Bucks have pretty much faced everyone

DS @DrSprigs @WrestlePurists The way AEW is currently it might actually be time for them to go to WWE before its too late. They've said they dont want to wrestle for much longer. If they Don't get a Wrestle-mania it would be a shame tbh. @WrestlePurists The way AEW is currently it might actually be time for them to go to WWE before its too late. They've said they dont want to wrestle for much longer. If they Don't get a Wrestle-mania it would be a shame tbh.

MD @MDBK718 @WrestlePurists Every wrestler wants a WrestleMania moment before they retire @WrestlePurists Every wrestler wants a WrestleMania moment before they retire

AR Price @ArPrice15 @WrestlePurists Why they literally do nothing in the way of ratings @WrestlePurists Why they literally do nothing in the way of ratings

A WWE veteran recently commented on the possibility of Kenny Omega leaving AEW

While it is still unclear what Kenny Omega will do next, Ric Flair believes it would not surprise him if the Cleaner joined Triple H's roster in the future.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast To Be The Man, the WWE veteran talked about the time he met the NJPW legend. The Cleaner apparently impressed Flair with his talent:

"No, I mean he's that good, yeah. I've been around Kenny a couple of times, and of course, I was with him in Mexico when he wrestled Andrade. A respectful guy and all that, but man, he's a hell of an animal. Nothing would surprise me in free agents," Flair said. [19:03 - 19:25]

Kenny Omega himself has expressed doubts about his tenure in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. While he was one of the biggest stars in the Japanese pro-wrestling scene, his popularity in AEW has been declining of late, judging by the ratings of the show during his matches.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you want to see the Elite join WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes