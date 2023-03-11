"Imagine they go to WWE" - Twitterverse chimes in on potential bidding war as Tony Khan looks to lock down major AEW stars

The Twitterverse is apparently in conflict over the future of a group of AEW stars' future, amidst rumors of WWE interest.
The stars in question, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, are reportedly going to become free agents this year. This has prompted much speculation about whether the trio would consider joining Triple H's roster. While they have been all over the pro-wrestling world, they are yet to have a notable run on the biggest stage of them all.
A recent report has suggested that Tony Khan could try to have the Elite's contracts extended, in order to prevent them from potentially jumping to WWE. This has led to the pro-wrestling world taking to Twitter to join the discussion. Here are some of the reactions:
A WWE veteran recently commented on the possibility of Kenny Omega leaving AEW
While it is still unclear what Kenny Omega will do next, Ric Flair believes it would not surprise him if the Cleaner joined Triple H's roster in the future.
Speaking on an episode of his podcast To Be The Man, the WWE veteran talked about the time he met the NJPW legend. The Cleaner apparently impressed Flair with his talent:
"No, I mean he's that good, yeah. I've been around Kenny a couple of times, and of course, I was with him in Mexico when he wrestled Andrade. A respectful guy and all that, but man, he's a hell of an animal. Nothing would surprise me in free agents," Flair said. [19:03 - 19:25]
Kenny Omega himself has expressed doubts about his tenure in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. While he was one of the biggest stars in the Japanese pro-wrestling scene, his popularity in AEW has been declining of late, judging by the ratings of the show during his matches.
As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.
