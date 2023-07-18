"Imagine she returns at the rumble, wins it and dethrones Rhea" - Triple H keeping the door open for AEW star's WWE return leaves fans excited

Twitter is buzzing with reactions from fans as news emerges that Triple H has left the door open for a potential return of top AEW star Saraya (fka Paige).

The news came to light during an interview with Inside The Ropes, where Saraya revealed that Triple H was genuinely surprised to learn that her contract had not been renewed.

The former Divas Champion explained that after Vince McMahon and John John Laurinaitis' hiatus, Triple H took charge and personally contacted her to inquire about her departure. She clarified that it wasn't her choice to leave; instead, she felt she was no longer being utilized effectively by WWE and mentioned that The Game said the doors are always open for her under his leadership.

The revelation sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with fans discussing the possibilities of her dethroning Rhea Ripley. Some fans believed that Saraya should make her return to WWE, citing Triple H's track record in booking talent effectively.

Others criticized her current AEW run, deeming it and suggesting that a return to WWE would be in her best interest. These fans believed that Saraya's talents were being wasted in her current promotion and that she would thrive under the guidance of The Game.

Check out the reactions below:

Jayden @JaydenJameerg @SKWrestling_ Imagine she returns at the rumble wins it and dethrones rhea

RelightedLionALT @RelightedA52732



Please come back to WWE @SKWrestling_ I hope she comes back!Please come back to WWE

izzy❤️ @priestlver @SKWrestling_ please bring back paige her aew run as been horrid. triple h would book her right over there

Light Yagami @LightYagami101 @SKWrestling_ Disappointed with Sarayas AEW run! Its been pretty awful with the limited action she can do!

Only time will tell what the future holds for Saraya and whether she will seize the opportunity to return to WWE.

Saraya says she wanted to debut as a heel in AEW

AEW star Saraya recently revealed in the same interview with Inside the Ropes that she had a preference for being a heel right from the start of her AEW career.

Saraya debuted as a babyface in the promotion, she expressed that she flourished more in the role of a villain.

“I wanted to be a heel straight out the gate, and they told me I had to be a babyface. When I walked out, the first time I walked out, and I was like ‘I understand, but I just flourish better as a heel’.“If I have to get comfortable I’d rather be a heel first because it’s easy to get people to hate you than like you, and so that I can just get in my stride and not be so offended if people are talking sh*t about me. So I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m just doing my job.’ You know what I mean?”

However, her recent transition to a heel persona in AEW has been well-received by fans.

