"'Indefinitely'? Like you’re retiring!?" "That almost killed Brock" - Fans react after top AEW star provides worrying health update

Fans wish an AEW star a speedy recovery after the latter shared his health update. The star in question is Kenny Omega.

The former AEW World Champion recently shared that he will be out of action indefinitely due to severe illness. Later, it was reported that Omega was suffering from diverticulitis, an ailment that threatened Brock Lesnar's life a decade ago.

The Cleaner took to Twitter and posted a photo of him on the hospital bed.

"I can’t really sugar coat this. I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time [sic], please enjoy wrestling!" shared Kenny.

Here are some of the reactions wishing Kenny for his well-being:

Fans send their wishes to Kenny Omega for his speedy recovery

AEW star Kenny Omega opened up about his physical health in a recent interview

Kenny Omega is often regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the industry today. Due to the taxing nature of sports entertainment, the latter has suffered injuries throughout his career.

While speaking with Bleacher Report, the Bout Machine talked about his physical health and how his increasing age affects him.

“I’m getting to the age where I’ll feel great, and then I’ll spontaneously slip and fall on a banana peel, and then the next thing you know, I’ve got a broken hip. I’m starting to get brittle like that. You can feel great one day, and then the next day, it’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I can do anything physical.’ When you get to around that time, you just go day-by-day, and you try to commit as best you can to injury prevention and injury management,” said Omega.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega were slated to challenge Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Worlds End pay-per-view. As of now, no change in the match has been announced.

Who do you think will replace Kenny Omega in the Worlds End match? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.