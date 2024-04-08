"Is he Cody’s first feud as champ," "Papa H don't even think about it" - Fans erupt after WWE legend's AEW departure

A WWE legend has reportedly departed from AEW this past week, and the fans believe that he may be on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is Matt Hardy, who left the WWE to join AEW in March 2020 and debuted for the company with his 'Broken' gimmick. He had some brutal matches with Sammy Guevara that involved some uncomfortable spots. The veteran also got the chance to reunite with his brother Jeff Hardy after the latter signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, things did not go as planned due to Jeff's unfortunate injuries.

The former WWE star has been very vocal about his frustrations with All Elite Wrestling. Hardy has taken issue with not being used in storylines on Dynamite or Collision, and it seems like he finally has a chance to take his talents elsewhere.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Matt Hardy's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion has expired, and the veteran has chosen not to ink another deal with the company.

"Matt Hardy is officially a free agent, Fightful Select has learned. He'd been in talks to remain with AEW, but his contract expired at midnight and he's said he chose to not sign a deal offered to him."

The fans are divided on Matt Hardy's possible return to WWE. Some believe that he should be back for one more run.

"Matt Hardy one final run with WWE helping out over the younger talent before the Hall of Fame induction," one fan posted.

"Hunter be bringing back Woken Matt Hardy," this fan wrote.

"Is he Cody’s first feud as champ? Hmmm," tweeted one fan.

"I’m telling you, he should lead a heel faction in NXT. Be the veteran leader to help build up young talent similar to Big Money Matt," this fan had an intresting take.

However, many have opted against the idea of seeing Hardy back in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Papa H dont even think about it," wrote a fan.

"For the best. He really should retire guy looks worse in ring than a 60 yr old sting," posted another.

"He should go back to TNA. Matt and Jeff would be a bad fit for WWE as they can no longer go like they used 2," posted a fan.

"@TripleH Please NO i beg you," tweet this fan.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hardy.

WWE veteran Matt Hardy was supposed to join The Elite in AEW

Former WWE star Matt Hardy recently disclosed scrapped creative plans for him in All Elite Wrestling. The veteran debuted in AEW in March 2020 and has had a decent run with the company. Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Hardy revealed that he was penciled in to replace Nick Jackson in The Elite and officially join the faction at the 2020 Blood and Guts Pay-Per-View.

"The original plan was that we were still going to do a double reveal. It was going to be in Rochester, New York, Brody Lee's hometown. We were both going to reveal that day, so that didn't necessarily change. But it was going to be a deal where I joined The Elite, and I was the fifth man because Nick Jackson was out, and I was going to be in that first Blood and Guts, which ended up getting postponed for a year," he said. [H/T: Raj Giri on X]

Matt Hardy has chosen not to sign a new deal with AEW and is reportedly a free agent. It will be interesting to see where the former United States Champion ends up in the near future.

