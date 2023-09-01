"Is he high?" – AEW and WWE fans argue over Tony Khan's outrageously bold WrestleMania claim

Tony Khan has created a whole alternate venue for the modern wrestling fan: AEW. He is now gearing up for AEW All Out, his next big weekend after AEW All In.

During the conference call for the event, Khan gave his thoughts on what the AEW pay-per-views were.

"For a long time, the only spectacle in wrestling was Wrestlemania. Now there's AEW, it's sold more tickets than any Wrestlemania ever," he said.

Tony Khan's comment hasn't gone down well with fans on social media, and they have their own take on AEW selling more tickets than Wrestlemania.

Social media was talking about Khan's comments

AEW All In at Wembley sold more than 81,000 tickets, a formidable number of tickets. The company has grown exponentially since the first pay-per-view, All In, was held in September 2018. After the positive response to that event, AEW came into being, with some of the biggest names signing up with the new company, including Chris Jericho.

This is one of the rare times when Khan has fired a salvo at the Stamford-based company. However, the precedent was set by Triple H, when he referred to AEW as a secondary promotion during an interview featured in the documentary, 'Cody Rhodes: The American Nightmare.'

Tony Khan talks about Mercedes Mone on WrestleDream

Khan recently announced another pay-per-view, WrestleDream, which will take place on October 1. During an interaction, he spoke about whether Mercedes Mone, formerly Sasha Banks with WWE, would make an in-ring appearance at the new PPV.

This is what he had to say:

“I’m not expecting that because she had a major injury, but when she is clear, that’s somebody we’re really interested in working with and also she’s had great experiences in New Japan. She’s been a great champion there.”

What do you think? Is Tony Khan spreading himself too thin by announcing new pay-per-views and talking about ticket sales already? Tell us in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here