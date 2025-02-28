"Is it what I think it is," "WWE Return?" - Fans ecstatic over Saraya's dramatic new post during AEW absence

In 2022, former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) signed with All Elite Wrestling. She is one of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, she has held the AEW Women's World Championship once.

Saraya's WWE run was nothing short of iconic. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. Interestingly, while she was holding this title, she became the Divas Champion, by defeating AJ Lee. Her main roster stint was bittersweet due to recurring injuries. Nevertheless, veterans and thousands of fans worldwide rate her highly and consider her a modern-day great.

A few hours ago, the English native released a context-less, dramatic statement on X (Twitter).

The absent star did not specify the reason for her excitement. However, fans were happy for her. A few of them eagerly want to know the 32-year-old's secret, while others are speculating a WWE comeback.

Reactions to Saraya's statement. (Image via Saraya's X)

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya on breakup with Ronnie Radke

The Anti-Diva was in a relationship with Falling in Reverse vocalist Ronnie Radke from 2018, up to their break up in December 2024. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, she revealed that she and her ex are better off as friends than as a couple.

"He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t,” she said.

Saraya's last match in AEW took place in October 2024 and she has since been away, seemingly working on other projects. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her in this promotion.

