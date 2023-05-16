"Is he returning alongside Charlotte Flair?" - Twitter reacts after Andrade El Idolo shares training pictures with the SmackDown star

Wrestling fans were abuzz with excitement and speculation as AEW star Andrade El Idolo shared a photo on Twitter featuring himself and his wife, WWE Smackdown star Charlotte, at the gym.

The picture showed the couple engaged in a training session, with Andrade playfully challenging Charlotte by comparing their weights: "250 lb vs. 145 lb." The photo quickly caught the attention of fans, who immediately began speculating about Andrade's potential return to WWE.

It is no secret that Andrade has been on the road to recovery since sustaining an injury during a match in August 2022. Wrestling enthusiasts have eagerly awaited his comeback, and this photo only fueled their hopes.

In addition to the speculation surrounding Andrade's return, fans praised him and Charlotte for their impressive physical condition. The couple looked fit, sparking admiration from followers across social media platforms.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Andrew Wilson @andythegame501 @AndradeElIdolo 🫶🏻 @MsCharlotteWWE It’s always a no contest when it comes to Charlotte at the end of the day everybody bows down to the Queen🫶🏻 @AndradeElIdolo @MsCharlotteWWE It’s always a no contest when it comes to Charlotte at the end of the day everybody bows down to the Queen 😂👸🔥🐐🏆🫶🏻 https://t.co/51EqwLuNQL

Meanwhile, Charlotte has been absent from WWE TV ever since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. It has left fans curious about her next move and when she makes her much-anticipated return to the ring.

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits Andrade El Idolo's return and Charlotte's next move in WWE, fans can't help but wonder what surprises lie in store.

Andrade El Idolo teases potential return to AEW as contract nears expiration

Speaking in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade clarified that he is still affiliated with AEW, but his contract is about to end.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for four months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame, accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said.

Andrade El Idolo has been out of action since 2022, when he competed in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out pay-per-view. Andrade also mentioned that he underwent surgery for a tear in his chest in November and has been recovering since then.

As the expiration of his contract approaches, fans can only wait and see what the future holds for the talented wrestler.

How do you think Andrade's return would impact the AEW roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes