"Is this the Viking Raiders long lost brother?" - Twitter goes nuts after Tony Khan announces another AEW signing

Fans of professional wrestling on Twitter have shown tremendous excitement after Tony Khan announced another AEW signing. Stu Grayson's return to the company has been met with a lot of enthusiasm.

Stu Grayson, a member of the Dark Order, returned to AEW on Dynamite but lost to the Blackpool Combat Club. The wrestling community considered his return to be significant as he left the company last year without an official declaration, which left fans in a state of curiosity regarding his future.

In a tweet, AEW President Tony Khan revealed his excitement for Grayson's return and stated that he is now officially a member of All Elite Wrestling

Evil Uno also responded to the news of Stu Grayson signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. His tweet suggests that he is looking forward to reuniting with Grayson and continuing their partnership as members of the Dark Order.

EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER @EvilUno Evil Uno is coworkers with Stu Grayson again. Evil Uno is coworkers with Stu Grayson again.

Many fans expressed their delight at Grayson's return, mentioning that they have missed him since he left the company last year. Some fans also speculated about the possible implications of his return to the future of the Dark Order.

Corgi Durst 🥳 @shakenbridge @EvilUno



SSB forever. Dark Order forever. Uno and Stu forever 🖤 @annajay___ THIS is the one I’ve been excited to see the most.SSB forever. Dark Order forever. Uno and Stu forever 🖤 @EvilUno @annajay___ THIS is the one I’ve been excited to see the most.SSB forever. Dark Order forever. Uno and Stu forever 🖤💜

Ace @AceShocker @EvilUno Good seeing the Dark Order crew getting back together. @EvilUno Good seeing the Dark Order crew getting back together.

Overall, the reaction to Stu Grayson's return to Tony Khan's promotion has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans eager to see what he will bring to the company in the coming months.

AEW President Tony Khan signed another talent this week

Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Nicole Matthews, keeping her undefeated streak intact with a 54-0 record on Dynamite. But the real shocker came after the match when Taya Valkyrie made a surprise appearance and attacked Leila Grey. Thus, setting the stage for new and exciting storylines in the women's division.

Following Taya Valkyire's shocking appearance, Tony Khan announced on Twitter that he had signed the former WWE Superstar with the company.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on

Wednesday Night Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS onWednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie!Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS onWednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! https://t.co/R9173eHJR6

Fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for Valkyrie and the rest of the AEW women's roster.

