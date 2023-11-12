"It’d be a better hire than Ric Flair," "He is a huge NO for me" - Fans react to the possibility of controversial star signing with AEW

A controversial star has recently teased that he could be heading to AEW following a recent exchange he had on Instagram. Fans on social media have reacted to this possibility. The star in question is Marty Scurll.

The Villain has constructed a pretty impressive wrestling resume. He has competed in several promotions, but his stints with ROH and NJPW brought him the most gold. As of late, he hasn't been in the limelight following some accusations made against him back in 2020 that were proven to be true.

On his recent Instagram post, a fan asked whether Marty Scurll would go All Elite. He said, "They never turned their backs on me," possibly alluding to the Elite themselves. This was a tease that it was not out of the question, and the Elite could bring him in. This led to some emotional reactions from the fans on Twitter.

Many fans immediately rejected the idea and hoped he would not join the promotion. They wished that AEW CEO Tony Khan wouldn't consider the thought. One Elite fan even said that despite the relationship Scurll had with the faction, they were not open to the idea.

Some fans realized that Scurll had actually snitched on The Elite, as his comments were alluding that he was in communication with members of the faction. Other fans brought up how he was part of the likes of Ric Flair and Velveteen Dream as those with issues.

The Elite's status as AEW EVP's disclosed

Several fans were surprised as yesterday, it was seen that on the AEW roster page, the Young Bucks did not have the title of Executive Vice President.

Many wondered if this was simply a visual error or if work was being done on the website, as this was very uncharacteristic of the promotion. Coincidentally, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have animosity amongst them.

Moments later, fans noticed that the titles were brought back, hence confirming that there weren't any issues.

As of now, the Elite have not been on the same page as recently, with Kenny Omega being preoccupied with his fight with the Don Callis Family with Chris Jericho.

Hangman Page, on the other hand, is focused on Swerve Strickland, and this has left the Young Bucks on their own.

