"It hurts me deeply how you've treated my boy" - Kurt Angle sends a message to two female AEW stars

Two of AEW's top women received a message from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle following last night's episode of Rampage. The message was commissioned by Stokely Hathaway, who has been doing everything he can to win over one of the stars.

The women in question are Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Last night on AEW Rampage, the two were introduced by Stokely Hathaway for their match against Kennedi Hardcastle & Notorious Mimi. Stokely's hilarious attempts to woo Statlander as he announced her entrance have resulted in fans cheering him on.

Hathaway brought out the big guns earlier today when he commissioned a Cameo by wrestling legend Kurt Angle. The Olympic gold medalist sent a message to Statlander and Nightingale, asking them to give Stokely a chance on the manager's behalf:

"Willow and Stat, it's former World Champion Kurt Angle, and it hurts me deeply how you've treated my boy. Stokely had a flight in Japan to run over Moxley with a Mitsubishi at Wrestle Kingdom, but he chose to be on Rampage to watch you two live. That, to me, is a changed man. 2024 is for the short, bald kings with a so-so credit score. Oh, it's true, it's damn true. #GiveStokelyachance."

The six-time WWE World Champion wrapped up his Cameo with a threat to Stokely:

"Okay, I'm glad that's freakin' done. Stokely, where's my money? Or am I gonna have to kick your a--."

Kris Statlander secretly helped Thunder Rosa prepare for her AEW return

Thunder Rosa had to relinquish her AEW Women's World Championship in August 2022 due to injury. The Mexican star spent over a year on the shelf before returning to the ring last month.

Rosa had to deal with plenty of adversity during her long rehabilitation, but she had some help getting back into wrestling shape ahead of her return. La Mera Mera recently took to X and revealed that Kris Statlander volunteered to help her prepare for her first match:

"I can share this now. I can talk about it. Kris Statlander was the one who helped me with my first match when I got cleared. I have the footage and I was never able to put it out. Probably now I'm gonna at one point, put it on my YouTube. She volunteered to help me because she's been through what I went through in terms of injuries. That to me was very empowering having women that want to help you to get better," said Thunder Rosa.

Statlander has dealt with several severe injuries herself during her tenure with AEW, notably suffering torn ACLs in both her knees in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

